Spider-Man 2002 Film Graded VHS Tape On Auction Today

Spider-Man 2002 became even more important to Spidey fans in December for… reasons (can we do spoilers yet?), but even this is too much. I never thought I would see the day when we would have graded VHS tapes to bid on in auctions, but here we are. How does one even grade a VHS tape? Do they have to watch it to make sure it works? Is it just about the box? Anyway, this Canadian version of the film is sealed and, yes, graded—a 9.0 as a matter of fact. ComicConnect has a ton of graded VHS tapes on auction today at various prices. This copy of Spider-Man sits at $80 as of this writing. Crazy.

How Bulky Is That Case Around Spider-Man Up There?

"Spider-Man" centers on student Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire), who, after being bitten by a genetically-altered spider, gains superhuman strength and the spider-like ability to cling to any surface. He vows to use his abilities to fight crime, coming to understand the words of his beloved Uncle Ben: "With great power comes great responsibility. Stars Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, and J.K. Simmons. Directed by Sam Raimi. Released by Sony in 2002." Man, I saw this movie eight times in the theater, and you know what? It still holds up today. Tobey will always and forever be my Spider-Man.

Not that I could watch this copy anyway. It's graded. Graded VHS tapes, I still can't get over that. Still, it would kind of be cool and unique to add to a Spider-Man collection. I can't imagine there are a lot of these. Go here and get more info and to place a bid. As I said, there are a ton of graded VHS tapes taking bids today; go check them out. Maybe it is not as crazy as I think it is.