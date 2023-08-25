Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: film, gran turismo, PlayStation Productions, sony pictures

Gran Turismo Film Included a Few Unique Challenges for Its Stars

The inspiration behind the new Gran Turismo film is breaking down a few of the obstacles that the cast faced while adapting the story.

We love a good video game adaption, even if they are few and far between – but an attempt itself is always fun regardless of the outcome. Just look at quirky franchises like Resident Evil, Tomb Raider, Silent Hill, and now, even Super Mario Bros., to name a few. However, the recent Sony Pictures production Gran Turismo took on a new level of meta by making a film about a player (turned driver) whose career began as a result of the titular game. It's a whole thing, but essentially, it's a movie about a game.

Now, the real-life inspiration behind the film (not the game) is breaking down the struggles attached to this particular adaption of Gran Turismo.

Gran Turismo's Film Inspiration Reveals a Few Specific Challenges That the Cast Faced

While speaking to Screen Rant, Jann Mardenborough, the real-life inspiration behind the gamer-to-driver adaption, discussed how star Archie Madekwe faced a few unique obstacles to bring this film to life. He explains, "Archie's a tall guy, so he had the discomfort of [sitting] in a race car without a seat. A race car's made out of carbon, and then we have a seat over the carbon. Otherwise, your spine would just compress until you won't be able to get out and walk. But he's quite tall, so he had to take the seat out. Bearing in mind he's doing 150 miles an hour, acting as well, and he's feeling everything. He's feeling the g-force and the heat – it's real sweat. And he said, 'It's an attack on the senses.'"

Mardenborough elaborates, "For me personally, I play it down because that's my job. But for somebody who's not experienced that before, they always say it's like you're in a fight with someone. With Mike Tyson. Everything hurts, everything's sore, and you're mentally exhausted. Personally, for me, it's just part of the game, so I get better. I train every day, I take care of my nutrition, and I watch my weight because it's part of what you have to do to be the best driver you can be. It's part of my life. It's not just sitting down and pressing a few buttons and turning the wheel and just driving on a Sunday. It's war."

Gran Turismo is in theaters on August 25, with a digital release expected later this year.

