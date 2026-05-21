Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Announces Exclusive 1/6 Star Wars Clone Commando Fixer

Hot Toys is returning to a galaxy far, far away with the debut of a brand new Star Wars 1/6 scale Clone Commando Fixer figure

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils an exclusive 1/6 Star Wars Clone Commando Fixer figure, expanding its Delta Squad lineup.

Inspired by Star Wars: Republic Commando, Fixer features game-accurate armor, weathering, and a blue LED visor.

The Star Wars collectible includes swappable shoulder armor, a backpack, extra hands, and a communications module.

Limited to 2,500 pieces, the Hot Toys Star Wars Fixer exclusive is priced at $255 with a Q2-Q3 2027 release.

Fixer was a Clone Commando who served in Delta Squad during the Clone Wars, alongside Boss, Sev, and Scorch. Trained on Kamino to become part of an elite special operations unit, Fixer specialized in slicing computer systems, bypassing security networks, and handling advanced technical missions. Unlike your standard clone troopers, Republic Commandos operated in small squads that carried out dangerous assignments behind enemy lines. He mainly appeared in the hit video game Star Wars: Republic Commando, and now he comes to life with Hot Toys.

That is right, the Republic Commandos line continues at Hot Toys in 1/6 scale, with Fixer joining the fight. Releasing as a Hot Toys Exclusive, Fixer will come in at 2,500 pieces and will feature weathered armor and a light-up helmet right from the game. He will come with swappable shoulder armor, a backpack, and a display base. As for weapons, we will come with a DC-17m ICWS blaster and a communications module. Fixer has a very limited release on Sideshow Collectibles for $255 with a Q2-Q3 2027 release, so act fast!

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Clone Commando Fixer (Exclusive)

"As the resident technology expert and slicer of the elite Republic Commando unit known as Delta Squad, Fixer (RC-1140) is the quiet, disciplined, and by-the-book soldier who keeps his team moving forward. First introduced to many fans in the beloved Star Wars: Republic Commando™ video game and making a memorable canonical appearance in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ animated series, Fixer is a fan-favorite among clone enthusiasts."

"This highly detailed figure features a green-and-white paint scheme on his signature commando armor, complete with expertly applied weathering effects. The helmeted head features a blue LED light-up visor and a magnetically attachable communications module. A variety of interchangeable gloved hands are also included, allowing fans to recreate dynamic combat stances and signature tactical hand signals."

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