Posted in: Games, Indie Games, No More Robots, Video Games | Tagged: IceLemonTea Studio, Thank You For Your Application

Thank You For Your Application Arrives On Steam in June

Get ready to get everyone's hopes up in the narrative-driven interview simulation video game, Thank You For Your Application

Article Summary Thank You For Your Application launches on Steam in June 2026, bringing a narrative-driven interview sim to PC.

Play a junior interviewer in Aeropolis, reviewing resumes, documents, and reports to hire or reject candidates.

Your choices shape multiple story branches as you uncover company secrets and decide between capital or workers.

Balance corporate life after hours by paying bills, shopping online, managing stress, and staying mentally stable.

In what feels like a game that will try everyone's patience, IceLemonTea Studio and No More Robots confirmed their new game, Thank You For Your Application, will be released next month. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a narrative-driven interview simulation game where you play a Junior Interviewer who has to review all of the candidates who have applied for a job and send out appropriate "thank you" letters. Which we're sure will be a triggering experience for a lot of people looking for jobs. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game arrives on June 19, 2026.

Submit Your Forms and Hope Like Hell in Thank You For Your Application

You play as a fresh graduate who has the rare chance to join the largest company in Aeropolis as an interviewer. You'll screen resumes and issue thank letters for various reasons. This is a fiercely competitive job market — not only are workers from other regions constantly pouring in, but countless robots are also taking up positions. After interviewing candidates for various positions, you will gradually uncover the truth about the company… and the city itself.

Checking the Facts: Review candidates' resumes and documents based on the company's daily hiring requirements, and decide whether to hire or reject them. Check their internship certificates, their graduation details, and even their emotion evaluation reports — we only want mentally stable employees!

Review candidates' resumes and documents based on the company's daily hiring requirements, and decide whether to hire or reject them. Check their internship certificates, their graduation details, and even their emotion evaluation reports — we only want mentally stable employees! The Choice is Yours: Multiple story branches and endings, where your choices shape the story's direction. Will you side with the capital, or stand with the workers

Multiple story branches and endings, where your choices shape the story's direction. Will you side with the capital, or stand with the workers Make it Your Own: A wide range of online shopping after work will let you deck out your digs… but everything you earn in Aeropolis, you must spend in Aeropolis. Are you really taking anything "home"?

A wide range of online shopping after work will let you deck out your digs… but everything you earn in Aeropolis, you must spend in Aeropolis. Are you really taking anything "home"? This is the Life: Life management as a corporate drone: pay bills, browse forums, and keep your mind stable. Don't forget to pay the rent on time to avoid becoming an illegal resident without a place to live — oh, and remember to maintain your own mental health; the company doesn't want employees on the verge of a breakdown

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