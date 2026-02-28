Posted in: Movies, Netflix, Sony | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, kpop demon hunters 2, netflix

A KPop Demon Hunters Sequel Isn't Going to Be Rushed

The co-director of KPop Demon Hunters explains why a possible sequel film could take a little longer than fans expect.

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters exploded on Netflix, quickly becoming a worldwide streaming and soundtrack sensation

Fans are eager for a sequel, but Netflix hasn't officially confirmed anything just yet

Co-director Maggie Kang says animation sequels take time, asking for patience from excited fans

With a booming franchise and ongoing buzz, more KPop Demon Hunters content seems likely in the future

When KPop Demon Hunters first hit Netflix, it did not come with the built-in franchise certainty that usually follows a major pop culture takeover. Instead, it dropped as an original animated musical with a high-concept premise, a big visual personality, and a lot of charm, then kept growing from there. As more people found it, the film reportedly became Netflix's biggest movie yet, generating undoubtedly massive streaming numbers across the platform. The momentum also moved well beyond the film itself. The film's popularity also ignited some major soundtrack chart wins and billions of global soundtrack streams, while the steady rollout of merchandise made it clear that KPop Demon Hunters was turning into something much bigger than a one-time release.

That is a massive reason fans have been watching sequel chatter so closely, and a new update suggests that more KPop Demon Hunters is likely, even if nobody should expect it fast.

Why a Potential KPop Demon Hunters Sequel Isn't Going to Be a Quick Production Process

In a recent Bloomberg interview, co-director Maggie Kang addressed the buzz surrounding an upcoming sequel film, explaining, "I can't really say that officially, but I would say…in a world that loves sequels, I don't think it's a surprise that something else could be coming. It's going to be a long wait for anything because, unfortunately, animation just takes a long time. Although this awards run has been amazing and fun, I just can't wait to dive right back into another movie and to figure something out, you know, for the world to share. I'm sure that's what a lot of people hope."

For anyone catching up now, KPop Demon Hunters follows K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who balance sold-out performances with secret lives as demon hunters protecting their fans from supernatural threats. As the film unfolds, their biggest challenge comes in the form of a rival boy band that is not what it seems. The cast lineup includes names like Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Ken Jeong, Daniel Dae Kim, and Lee Byung-hun among the key voices.

For now, the sequel timeline may still be fuzzy, but the direction is easier to read. The movie is already a hit, the music keeps moving, the merchandise machine is active, and the creators are openly talking about what comes next, even while keeping the formal announcement language careful.

KPop Demon Hunters is streaming now on Netflix.

