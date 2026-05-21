Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson & Michael Avon Oeming's Ghost Of A Ghost

Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: chris roberson, Ghost Of A Ghost, hellboy, michael avon oeming, mike mignola

Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson and Michael Avon Oeming's new comic, Ghost Of A Ghost #1 brings back Agent Jian from Giant Robot Hellboy

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola reunites with Chris Roberson and Michael Avon Oeming for a new psychedelic sixties spy-fi action comic book series launching in September 2026 from Dark Horse Comics, with Ghost Of A Ghost #1, bringing back Agent Jian from Mike Mignola and Duncan Fegredo's 2023 comic book series, Giant Robot Hellboy.

"Comics Legend Mike Mignola and Hellboy Universe veteran writer and iZombie creator Chris Roberson are teaming up with superstar artist Michael Avon Oeming (Powers) for Ghost of a Ghost, an all-new 4-issue limited series spinning out of Giant Robot Hellboy. Written by Mignola and Roberson with art by Oeming, colors by Taki Soma , and lettered by Clem Robins , the series chronicles Agent Jian's psychedelic 1960s adventures. Ghost of a Ghost #1 will feature a cover by Oeming and a variant cover by Dave Johnson , with subsequent variant covers by Kevin Nowlan , Elsa Charretier , and Michael Cho ."

"Many of the stories that I've worked on in the Hellboy Universe have started with a conversation, with me having the germ of idea or Mignola having a half-formed notion that he wants to explore," explains Chris Roberson. "In some cases, the original inspiration is mostly mine and other times it's mostly Mignola's, but this one was a fully formed Mike Mignola idea from the beginning. At a convention a couple of years ago he sat down with me, Mike Oeming, and Taki Soma and explained to us what he had in mind for this character that he'd introduced in Giant Robot Hellboy, and then we got to work on realizing it. But from the very beginning we were all totally in sync with the vision that Mignola had for the character of Jian and her story, a jet-setting spy-fi thriller in the swinging Sixties, but approached in a way that we had never really seen used in a Hellboy Universe story before."

"Fans first met superspy Agent Jian in Mike Mignola and Duncan Fegredo's 2023 Giant Robot Hellboy, where she was exposed to enkeladite – the radiated substance known to cause sometimes monstrous mutations. Now, she's working with a mysterious spy ring and using her newfound powers to keep enkeladite from falling into the wrong hands – but just whose hands are the wrong ones is harder to determine than she thought."

"I'm excited to be working on another Mignola project with writer Chris Roberson and colorist Taki Soma," says artist Michael Avon Oeming. "We're bringing a fun 1960s retro spy vibe into the Hellboy world, and if you have half as much fun reading it as we did making it, you're going to love it."