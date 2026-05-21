Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: 5-Hour Energy

5-Hour Energy Is Releasing Three New Summertime Flavors

5-Hour Energy has revealed three new flavors coming this summer, each designed to evoke nostalgia.

Article Summary 5-Hour Energy is launching three limited-time Summer flavors designed to tap into classic nostalgic treats.

New 5-Hour Energy flavors include Firework Freeze, OrangeSicle, and Raspberry Cooler for warm-weather energy.

Each 5-Hour Energy shot delivers bold seasonal taste with the brand’s signature fast-acting, sugar-free energy.

Firework Freeze goes wide, while OrangeSicle and Raspberry Cooler arrive as exclusive 5-Hour Energy retailer releases.

5-Hour Energy has revealed three new flavors being released for the summer, as they are looking to hit that nostalgia button for everyone over the next few months. As you can see here, they've created Firework Freeze, OrangeSicle, and Raspberry Cooler, all of which have been created to evoke a specific kind of memory, whether it be getting ice cream, watching fireworks, or just hanging out with friends doing nothing. We have mroe details about them from the company below, as they should be hitting shelves shortly.

Summer Flavors Come To 5-Hour Energy To Keep You Active

The new lineup – Firework Freeze, OrangeSicle, and Raspberry Cooler – channels classic summertime memories from juicy, mouth-watering ice cream truck favorites to tangy freezer‑pop staples that melt in your mouth. Each flavor delivers a bold, vibrant taste with the fast-acting, sugar‑free energy 5-Hour Energy is known for.

Firework Freeze – A bold, juicy cherry blast leads the way in this freezer‑pop‑inspired flavor, followed by tangy lime and a crisp, candy‑like blue raspberry finish. Just in time for America's 250th anniversary, Firework Freeze delivers a layered, refreshing flavor rush reminiscent of your favorite Bomb Pop or Firecracker popsicle. Available for a limited time at 5hourENERGY.com and Amazon as well as in retailers nationwide.

OrangeSicle – Inspired by the nostalgic orange‑and‑cream ice cream bar, OrangeSicle opens with a punch of fresh, juicy orange balanced by smooth vanilla for a silky, classic finish. The vibrant citrus and velvety vanilla combination creates a flavor that's easy, familiar, and seriously good. Available for a limited time, exclusively at Casey's retailer locations.

Raspberry Cooler – Inspired by the icy‑cool taste of raspberry sherbet on a hot summer day, Raspberry Cooler blends sweet and tangy berry notes with a smooth, frosted finish. It's a refreshing, irresistible flavor that captures the essence of a frozen summer dessert.

Available for a limited time, exclusively at 7‑Eleven and Speedway retailer locations.

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