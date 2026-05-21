Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

New Star Wars 1/6 Scale Battle Droid & STAP Coming Soon from Hot Toys

Hot Toys is returning to a galaxy far, far away with the debut of a brand new Star Wars 1/6 scale Battle Droid with STAP set

Article Summary Hot Toys returns to Star Wars: The Phantom Menace with a new 1/6 scale Battle Droid and STAP collectible set.

The Star Wars STAP vehicle stands about 17 inches tall, features LED lights, and includes a themed display base.

The 1/6 scale Battle Droid stands 12 inches tall, has 26 points of articulation, and folds into deployed mode.

Star Wars collectors can pre-order the Battle Droid and STAP set now from Sideshow for $255 ahead of Q3 2027.

Return to the Prequel Era of Star Wars with Hot Toys as they have unveiled their newest Star Wars vehicle set. The Single Trooper Aerial Platform, also known as the STAP, became an important military tool for the Trade Federation and the Separatist Alliance during the Clone Wars. Battle Droids were mass-produced robotic soldiers that the Separatists would use to bring war to the galaxy in an inexpensive way. Although many of these droids were clumsy, they remained dangerous due to their overwhelming numbers and non-stop attacks. War now comes to life with Hot Toys as they debut their new Battle Droid and STAP 1/6 scale vehicle set.

The STAP is highly detailed, comes with a display base, stands roughly 17" tall, and features its own LEDs. A weathered Battle Droid is also included with this set, standing 12" tall and available in standing or deployed modes. Hot Toys included some accessories, such as articulated fingers for the droid to drive the STAP, binoculars, and attachable antennas. Showcase your love for the Droid Arm by adding a few of these to your growing Star Wars collection. Pre-orders are live for this STAP/Battle Droid set on Sideshow Collectibles for $255 with a Q3 2027 release date.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Battle Droid & STAP Set

"The Trade Federation's invasion of Naboo has begun, and the frontline forces are ready for deployment. Hot Toys is thrilled to expand our Star Wars: The Phantom Menace™ collection by bringing collectors the iconic 1/6th scale Battle Droid™ & STAP™ Collectible Set."

"As a staple of the Separatist army, the Battle Droid is a marvel of mass-produced efficiency. This figure captures the droid's distinct, spindly silhouette, featuring a finely crafted beige mechanical body with intricate weathering effects that suggest a veteran of many skirmishes. Standing approximately 32cm tall with 26 points of articulation, this figure can be posed in a variety of tactical stances — or folded into its compact "transport" mode at approximately 14cm tall."

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