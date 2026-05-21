Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Pokémon, Pokémon TCG | Tagged: Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, the pokemon company

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket Reveals Paradox Drive Cards

The Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket game has revealed a few of the new Paradox Drive cards coming to the title on May 27

Article Summary Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket adds the Paradox Drive expansion on May 27, bringing new cards to Android and iOS.

Koraidon ex and Miraidon ex lead the set, joined by Paradox Pokémon inspired by Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

Paradox Drive introduces Ancient and Future Pokémon cards, opening up new deck-building options and battle strategies.

Upcoming Pokémon TCG Pocket events include an Emblem Event, Community Week, Ceruledge ex Drop Event, and Wonder Pick.

The Pokémon Company revealed a few new cards today that will be coming to Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, as the new Paradox Drive expansion is set to be released next week. This set will bring about the debut of Koraidon ex, as well as Miraidon ex, and other Paradox Pokémon that can be found in Area Zero from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games. Some of which have never been released beyond those titles until now, so a little bit of a treat for Pocket players. Enjoy checking out this small sampling of cards, along with the latest trailer for the expansion and details from the developers here, as all of this will launch into the game on May 27, 2026, for Android and iOS devices.

The Paradox Drive Arrives in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket Next Week

Drawing inspiration from the Paradox Pokémon from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, Paradox Drive marks the introduction of Ancient and Future Pokémon cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket. Trainers can look forward to discovering and collecting new cards, including the Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon. Furthermore, players can create new powerful decks by using Ancient and Future cards alongside other cards of the same subcategory.

Paradox Drive Emblem Event (late May – early June): Players can compete in battles for a chance to obtain new emblems, shinedust, and other items.

Players can compete in battles for a chance to obtain new emblems, shinedust, and other items. Community Week (early June): Players can trade and share cards to obtain trade hourglasses, accessories, and other rewards.

Players can trade and share cards to obtain trade hourglasses, accessories, and other rewards. Ceruledge ex Drop Event (mid–late June): Players can tackle special solo battles to obtain B Series promo packs vol. 9.

Players can tackle special solo battles to obtain B Series promo packs vol. 9. Wonder Pick Event (mid–late June): Promo cards featuring Sableye and Floragato will appear in Wonder Picks. During this event period, there will also be missions that allow players to obtain an event shop ticket, which can be exchanged for a promo card at the Shop.

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