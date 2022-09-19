Gran Turismo: 'Never Have I Ever' Star Darren Barnet Joins Sony Film

Darren Barnet is the latest to join Sony Pictures' Gran Turismo, based on the popular PlayStation video game franchise of the same name. The breakout star from Netflix's Never Have I Ever will star opposite David Harbour (Stranger Things), Archie Madekwe (See), and Orlando Bloom (Lord of the Rings Trilogy), which will be directed by Neill Blomkamp (District 9, Elysium).

Gran Turismo Film Production Details

Sony Pictures will work in conjunction with PlayStation Productions as Gran Turismo became one of Sony's most popular selling game franchises on its consoles as production begins in Hungary this week. The script, penned by Jason Hall (American Sniper) and Zach Baylin (King Richard), will be based on a true story and described as "the ultimate wish-fulfillment tale of a teenage 'Gran Turismo' player whose gaming skills won him a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race-car driver." Madekwe will play the teen with Harbour as the retire driver who teaches him to drive. Bloom will play a hungry marketing exec. Barnet will play a racer who is ranked at the top at the GT academy and who is not thrilled to see the upstart teen excel. PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, as well as Doug Belgrad and Dana Brunetti, are producing. Game creator Kazunori Yamauchi and Hall are executive producing.

Barnet played Paxton Hall-Yashida on Never Have I Ever, which just wrapped its fourth and final season. Netflix hasn't announced when the final seaason will air, but dropped its third season in August of the Lang Fisher and Mindy Kaling-created dramedy. The actor's also appeared in several Netflix projects including the animated series Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, romcom Love Hard, and the animated feature The Summit of the Gods. He's also been in the indie film Untitled Horror Movie and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. | The Hollywood Reporter