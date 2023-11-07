Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: chronicles of narnia, greta gerwig, netflix

Greta Gerwig's Chronicle Of Narnia Film To Start Production Next Year

Head of Netflix Film has revealed that the films based on the Chronicles of Narnia, set to be directed by Greta Gerwig, will hopefully start production next year.

To say that Greta Gerwig is having an excellent year would be an understatement. While we all knew that Barbie was probably going to be massive from that first image, no one really expected it to become the cultural moment that it became. It's actually much rarer than people realize that everyone is seeing and talking about the same movie at the same time, but that is what was happening back in July when this movie came out. Whatever Gerwig decided to take on next was going to suddenly get catapulted to the top of many lists just because her name was involved. It seemed that Netflix saw that writing on the wall weeks before Barbie came out and took over the world because, at the beginning of July, they signed Gerwig on to direct two movies based on the Chronicles of Narnia books. Since then, the only thing we have heard is Gerwig saying that her next project was giving her recurring nightmares, but we didn't know if these two films were what she was talking about. It sounds like that might have been the case. Collider got the chance to speak to Head of Netflix Film, Scott Stuber, and Stuber revealed that Gerwig's films are supposed to start production next year after he was asked what subscribers could look forward to from the service.

"Well, I think people know that we're aspirationally trying to get Greta Gerwig's [The Chronicles of] Narnia together and get that movie, which will be next year," he revealed.

The first three adaptations of the Narnia films did pretty well, but they got caught up in production drama and weren't ever able to make it through the entire series and stopped after book three. At the moment, we don't know how Netflix is planning on adapting these books, but we do know that Gerwig is set to do two Chronicles of Narnia films. Netflix is right in the middle of one of its big digital events with Geeked Week, and while there haven't been any hints so far that they will be talking about these two adaptations this week, it wouldn't be a bad time to have Gerwig maybe pop in in a pre-recorded video saying something about the projects.

