Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Shares Bonus Mixtape for Spotify

James Gunn, director of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, has another surprise for fans. He decided to compile a mixtape of Meredith Quill's favorite songs. Laura Haddock played her in the films, Meredith was Peter Quill's (Chris Pratt) mother. Peter's journey to becoming Starlord began shortly after the young boy stormed out from his mother's deathbed overcome with grief. Upon the release of Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and its sequel Vol. 2 (2017), Gunn compiled his childhood favorites with each respective film. He dubbed the soundtracks as mixtapes.

Among the most popular tracks to promote the films were Blue Swede's "Hooked on a Feeling" and Sweet's "Fox on the Run." Gunn announced the release of Meredith's mixtape via Instagram. "Today I added Meredith Quill's Complete Awesome Mix to my Spotify account for you to enjoy," Gunn wrote. "This is part of the list of songs Meredith Quill loved that I chose the songs for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol's 1 and 2 soundtracks from."

Gunn Tells Story Behind Meredith Quill's Mix

Gunn joined various celebrities, cheering up those suffering in self-isolation. He decided to give a little extra to Guardians of the Galaxy fans." Some of these songs almost made it into the movie ("She's Gone") and others I always wanted to use but could never find the right place for them. Whatever the case, I never intended on sharing these songs, as I might use them in future movies. But I think the need for all of us to have some joyousness in these difficult times outweighs all that." Among the artists included in the playlist include Three Dog Night, Barry White, Stevie Wonder, T.Rex, and Bob Seger. Gunn starts on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 when he finishes with his commitment to Warner Bros/DC's The Suicide Squad. The mixtape is available to listen on Spotify.