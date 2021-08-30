Halloween 1-5 Scream Factory Releases Get Final Features List
Halloween as a franchise has seen many releases over the years on all formats, and this October, Scream Factory is bringing us yet more releases of the first five films in the franchise. This will be the debut of parts 2-5 in 4K, and each has a couple of different editions releasing. First, each film will come with a new 4k scan from the original negative and new audio mixes. On top of the regular releases, Scream Factory is teaming up with Sacred Bones Records for special editions of the first three Halloween films, including a 7-inch vinyl with a new recording of tracks from the scores by John Carpenter himself. There is also a bundle with the discs, posters of the cover art, the vinyl, and pins! More details can be found below, along with the just-released full features list.
Halloween 1-5 4K Release Details
"THE NIGHT HE CAME HOME. It's been 43 years since the John Carpenter's 1978 classic Halloween hit theaters and changed the horror genre forever. Now it – and its immediate sequels – can be experienced like never before in the best video and audio quality ever. This Scream Factory release of the first 5 Halloween films marks the North American 4K UHD debut for Halloween II, III, 4, and 5. In an exciting nod to fans, Halloween (1978) (Collector's Edition) (4K UHD) features a return to the original camera negative for the first time! Each of these beloved, iconic films will be released in a limited-edition rigid slipcase and will include a Blu-ray of the film as well as previously existing bonus features."
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
- Audio Commentary with John Carpenter and Jamie Lee Curtis
- Audio Commentary with Dean Cundey, Tommy Lee Wallace, and Nick Castle
- The Night She Came Home Featurette
- Halloween Unmasked 2000 featurette
- Theatrical Trailer
- Trailers from Hell – Adam Rifkin on HALLOWEEN
- TV Spots
- Radio Spots
- Additional Scenes shot for the network version
- NBC Broadcast TV Promo
- NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum
- Still Gallery
- Original Blu-Ray Release Color Timing
- Vintage interview with producer/filmmaker Moustapha Akkad
- HALLOWEEN: The Extended Version (in HD with standard definition inserts)
- NEW The Broadcast Television Cut (in standard definition 1.33:1)
- Horror's Hallowed Grounds – a look at the original film locations
- Horror's Hallowed Grounds Bus Tour from the HALLOWEEN convention
- Halloween: A Cut Above the Rest featurette
- NEW 16-bit 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
- Audio Commentary with director Rick Rosenthal and actor Leo Rossi
- Audio Commentary with actor/stunt Dick Warlock
- The Nightmare Isn't Over: The Making of HALLOWEEN II
- Horror's Hallowed Grounds – a look at the original film locations
- Deleted Scenes with optional audio commentary by Rick Rosenthal
- Alternate Ending with optional audio commentary by Rick Rosenthal
- Teaser Trailer
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- Radio Spots
- TV promo
- NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum
- Movie Stills Gallery
- Posters and Lobby Cards Gallery
- The Television Cut (standard definition 1.33:1)
- Film Script (DVD Rom)
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
- Audio Commentary with writer/director Tommy Lee Wallace
- Audio Commentary with actor Tom Atkins
- NEW Tricks, Treats, and Terror: The Masks of HALLOWEEN III – an interview with Justin Mabry of Trick or Treat Studios
- Stand Alone: The Making of HALLOWEEN III: SEASON OF THE WITCH
- Horror's Hallowed Grounds – a look at the original film locations
- Make-up from Scratch – an Interview with makeup effects artist Tom Burman
- Teaser Trailer
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots and TV promo
- Radio Spots
- NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum
- Movie Stills Gallery
- Posters and Lobby Cards Gallery
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative
- Audio Commentary with actors Ellie Cornell and Danielle Harris
- Audio Commentary with Director Dwight H. Little and author Justin Beahm
- The Making of HALLOWEEN 4: The Final Cut
- Back to Basics – The Making of HALLOWEEN 4 – a two-part featurette
- Horror's Hallowed Grounds – a look at the original film locations
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum
- Still Gallery
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative
- Audio Commentary with actor Don Shanks and author Justin Beahm
- Audio Commentary with director Dominique Othenin-Girard and actors Danielle Harris and Jeffrey Landman
- NEW long-lost alternate opening sequence featuring the appearance of Dr. Death
- NEW extra snippets of gore cut to obtain an R-Rating
- NEW Of Darkness and Shadows – The Cinematography of HALLOWEEN 5 – an interview with cinematographer Robert Draper
- Inside Halloween 5
- Dead Man's Party – The Making of HALLOWEEN 5 – a two-part featurette
- On the Set: Behind the Scenes footage
- Halloween 5 Original Promo
- Horror's Hallowed Grounds: A look at the film's original locations
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum
- Still Gallery