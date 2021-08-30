Halloween 1-5 Scream Factory Releases Get Final Features List

Halloween as a franchise has seen many releases over the years on all formats, and this October, Scream Factory is bringing us yet more releases of the first five films in the franchise. This will be the debut of parts 2-5 in 4K, and each has a couple of different editions releasing. First, each film will come with a new 4k scan from the original negative and new audio mixes. On top of the regular releases, Scream Factory is teaming up with Sacred Bones Records for special editions of the first three Halloween films, including a 7-inch vinyl with a new recording of tracks from the scores by John Carpenter himself. There is also a bundle with the discs, posters of the cover art, the vinyl, and pins! More details can be found below, along with the just-released full features list.

Halloween 1-5 4K Release Details

"THE NIGHT HE CAME HOME. It's been 43 years since the John Carpenter's 1978 classic Halloween hit theaters and changed the horror genre forever. Now it – and its immediate sequels – can be experienced like never before in the best video and audio quality ever. This Scream Factory release of the first 5 Halloween films marks the North American 4K UHD debut for Halloween II, III, 4, and 5. In an exciting nod to fans, Halloween (1978) (Collector's Edition) (4K UHD) features a return to the original camera negative for the first time!  Each of these beloved, iconic films will be released in a limited-edition rigid slipcase and will include a Blu-ray of the film as well as previously existing bonus features."

Halloween 1-5 Releasing Yet Again On From Shout Factory In September
Credit Scream Factory
Halloween 4K UHD + Blu-ray Collector's Edition
On a black and unholy Halloween night years ago, little Michael Myers brutally slaughtered his sister in cold blood. For the last fifteen years, the people of Haddonfield have rested easily, knowing that Michael was safely locked away in a mental hospital … until tonight. Michael has escaped, and he will soon return to the same quiet neighborhood to relive his grisly murder again. For this is a night of evil. Tonight is Halloween.
Special Features:
DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD
Audio: DTS-HD Original Mono, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
  • NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
  • Audio Commentary with John Carpenter and Jamie Lee Curtis
  • Audio Commentary with Dean Cundey, Tommy Lee Wallace, and Nick Castle
DISC 2: Blu-Ray
Audio: DTS-HD Original Mono, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
  • NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
  • Audio Commentary with John Carpenter and Jamie Lee Curtis
  • Audio Commentary with Dean Cundey, Tommy Lee Wallace, and Nick Castle
  • The Night She Came Home Featurette
  • Halloween Unmasked 2000 featurette
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Trailers from Hell – Adam Rifkin on HALLOWEEN
  • TV Spots
  • Radio Spots
  • Additional Scenes shot for the network version
  • NBC Broadcast TV Promo
  • NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum
  • Still Gallery
DISC 3: Blu-Ray
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 5.1 – English SDH
  • Original Blu-Ray Release Color Timing
  • Vintage interview with producer/filmmaker Moustapha Akkad
  • HALLOWEEN: The Extended Version (in HD with standard definition inserts)
  • NEW The Broadcast Television Cut (in standard definition 1.33:1)
  • Horror's Hallowed Grounds – a look at the original film locations
  • Horror's Hallowed Grounds Bus Tour from the HALLOWEEN convention
  • Halloween: A Cut Above the Rest featurette
Halloween II (1981) (Collector's Edition) (4K UHD)
Picking up exactly where the first film left off, Halloween II follows the same ill-fated characters as they encounter the knife-wielding maniac they left for dead in the first film. The inhuman Michael Myers is still very much alive and out for more revenge as he stalks the deserted halls of the Haddonfield hospital. As he gets closer to his main target, Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence) discovers the chilling mystery behind the crazed psychopath's actions. Written by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, Halloween II is a spine-tingling dark ride into the scariest night of the year.
Special Features:
DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
  • NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
  • Audio Commentary with director Rick Rosenthal and actor Leo Rossi
  • Audio Commentary with actor/stuntman Dick Warlock
DISC 2: Blu-Ray
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
  • NEW 16-bit 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
  • Audio Commentary with director Rick Rosenthal and actor Leo Rossi
  • Audio Commentary with actor/stunt Dick Warlock
  • The Nightmare Isn't Over: The Making of HALLOWEEN II
  • Horror's Hallowed Grounds – a look at the original film locations
  • Deleted Scenes with optional audio commentary by Rick Rosenthal
  • Alternate Ending with optional audio commentary by Rick Rosenthal
  • Teaser Trailer
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • TV Spots
  • Radio Spots
  • TV promo
  • NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum
  • Movie Stills Gallery
  • Posters and Lobby Cards Gallery
DISC 3: DVD
Audio: Mono
  • The Television Cut (standard definition 1.33:1)
  • Film Script (DVD Rom)
Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (Collector's Edition) (4K UHD)
A terrified toy salesman is mysteriously attacked. At the hospital, he babbles and clutches the year's most popular Halloween costume, an eerie pumpkin mask. Suddenly, Doctor Daniel Challis (Tom Atkins, The Fog, Night Of The Creeps) finds himself thrust into a terrifying Halloween nightmare. Working with the salesman's daughter, Ellie, Daniel traces the mask to the Silver Shamrock Novelties company and its founder, Conal Cochran (Dan O'Herlihy, RoboCop). Ellie and Daniel uncover Cochran's shocking Halloween plan and must stop him before trick-or-treaters across the country never come home in this terrifying thriller from writer/director Tommy Lee Wallace (Stephen King's IT).
Special Features:
DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
  • NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
  • Audio Commentary with writer/director Tommy Lee Wallace
  • Audio Commentary with actor Tom Atkins
DISC 2: Blu-Ray
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
  • NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
  • Audio Commentary with writer/director Tommy Lee Wallace
  • Audio Commentary with actor Tom Atkins
  • NEW Tricks, Treats, and Terror: The Masks of HALLOWEEN III – an interview with Justin Mabry of Trick or Treat Studios
  • Stand Alone: The Making of HALLOWEEN III: SEASON OF THE WITCH
  • Horror's Hallowed Grounds – a look at the original film locations
  • Make-up from Scratch – an Interview with makeup effects artist Tom Burman
  • Teaser Trailer
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • TV Spots and TV promo
  • Radio Spots
  • NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum
  • Movie Stills Gallery
  • Posters and Lobby Cards Gallery
Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers (Collector's Edition) (4K UHD)
He butchered 16 people trying to get to his sister. He was shot and incinerated, but still, the entity that Dr. Sam Loomis (the legendary Donald Pleasence) calls "Evil on two legs" would not die. Tonight, Michael Myers has come home again … to kill! This time, Michael returns to Haddonfield for Jamie Lloyd (Danielle Harris, 2009's Halloween II, The Last Boy Scout) – the orphaned daughter of Laurie Strode – and her babysitter Rachel (Ellie Cornell, Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers, House Of The Dead). Can Loomis stop Michael before the unholy slaughter reaches his innocent young niece?
Michael Pataki, Sasha Jenson, and Kathleen Kinmont co-star in this smash sequel that marked the long-awaited return to the original storyline and remains infamous for its startling twist ending and graphic violence.
Special Features:
DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Original DVD 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
  • NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative
  • Audio Commentary with actors Ellie Cornell and Danielle Harris
  • Audio Commentary with Director Dwight H. Little and author Justin Beahm
DISC 2: Blu-Ray
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Original DVD 5.1, Dolby Atmos– English SDH
  • NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative
  • Audio Commentary with actors Ellie Cornell and Danielle Harris
  • Audio Commentary with Director Dwight H. Little and author Justin Beahm
  • The Making of HALLOWEEN 4: The Final Cut
  • Back to Basics – The Making of HALLOWEEN 4 – a two-part featurette
  • Horror's Hallowed Grounds – a look at the original film locations
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • TV Spots
  • NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum
  • Still Gallery
Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers (Collector's Edition) (4K UHD)
Because Hell would not have him, Michael Myers survived the mine explosion thought to have killed him. One year later, his traumatized young niece Jamie (Danielle Harris, Rob Zombie's Halloween) is horrified to discover she has a telepathic bond with her evil Uncle … and that Uncle Michael is on his way back to Haddonfield. But Dr. Loomis (the legendary Donald Pleasence) has a new plan to destroy The Boogey Man in his childhood home using Jamie as bait. Tonight, the carnage begins again: Michael Myers is back with a vengeance! Ellie Cornell and Beau Starr return for this hit sequel that features grisly gore by K.N.B. EFX Group (The Walking Dead, Army Of Darkness).
Special Features:
DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
  • NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative
  • Audio Commentary with actor Don Shanks and author Justin Beahm
  • Audio Commentary with director Dominique Othenin-Girard and actors Danielle Harris and Jeffrey Landman
DISC 2: Blu-Ray
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1 – English SDH
  • NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative
  • Audio Commentary with actor Don Shanks and author Justin Beahm
  • Audio Commentary with director Dominique Othenin-Girard and actors Danielle Harris and Jeffrey Landman
  • NEW long-lost alternate opening sequence featuring the appearance of Dr. Death
  • NEW extra snippets of gore cut to obtain an R-Rating
  • NEW Of Darkness and Shadows – The Cinematography of HALLOWEEN 5 – an interview with cinematographer Robert Draper
  • Inside Halloween 5
  • Dead Man's Party – The Making of HALLOWEEN 5 – a two-part featurette
  • On the Set: Behind the Scenes footage
  • Halloween 5 Original Promo
  • Horror's Hallowed Grounds: A look at the film's original locations
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • TV Spots
  • NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum
  • Still Gallery

