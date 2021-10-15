Halloween Kills Blu-ray To Include An Extra Ending

Halloween Kills has barely been available to watch for 12 hours in theaters and on Peacock, and director David Gordon Green is already teasing that the Blu-ray of the film will have an extra ending. I won't spoil what DOES happen at the end of the movie for you here, but you can bet we will talk about it after this opening weekend. To say it is polarizing is putting it mildly. Anyway, speaking with Collider, Green teases that while what audiences are seeing this weekend is his final cut of the film, there is another scene he dropped off Halloween Kills we will see later.

Halloween Kills Blu-ray Might Be Out By Christmas

"This is the director's cut through and through, but there's an additional scene that we filmed that was scripted. And actually, I think it is a pretty brilliant scene. So we're going to do an extended version on the DVD, just so people can see an extended ending that's different and cool," Gordon Green tells the site. "We ended up lifting it when I became more confident of where we're going to pick up in the next movie; it didn't feel authentic to where we're going to go. So we lifted it. So we just said, we're kind of coming up with, okay, then if we lift that, where do we end? And it was actually Couper Samuelson at Blumhouse; he was just, let's just end when it's over. Lights out. He mentioned it; he was like, remember in Rogue One when you wanted the movie to end? When it was a Darth Vader going ballistic at the door. It's part of the movie. It's just not part of the appropriate momentum of…I think it was cool in its own right as watching a one-off movie, but knowing where we're going to exactly where we're going to pick up which, you'll know in a year, it wasn't the right look in the eye that we needed to give the audience."

I was mixed on the film, though ultimately, I think time will be kind to it. My guess is the added scene has to do with that shot from the trailer of Laurie walking through the hospital with a knife in her hand that is not in the film currently. What did you think? What do you think about that ending?

Halloween Kills is in theaters and streaming on Peacock now.