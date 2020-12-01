Halloween Kills: Judy Greer Teases Continued Badassery Of Karen

Halloween Kills should have released already, but the world is on fire, so we have to wait. When we last left Michael Myers, he was burning alive in the remote home of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), who was escaping in the back of a pick-up truck with her daughter (Judy Greer) and grand-daughter (Andy Matichak). Fans were supposed to have already seen what would occur in Halloween Kills a couple of weeks ago, but the pandemic had other ideas. The film will now release next October, with the third film Halloween Ends debuting in October 2022. Greer recently teased to TooFab how her character Karen will stay a badass in the horror sequel, which will thrill some of us. Her switch flip in the first film elicited cheers every time I saw it in the theater. See what she had to say down below.

Karen Is A Great Character, One Of The Best In The Halloween Franchise

It turns out that the "Gotcha" moment wasn't even in the script; it was a reshoot, according to Greer: "I didn't even know she was such a badass, that was a reshoot. I was like, uh, love this!" When then asked if she will continue to take names and kick ass, she said, "Yeah, of course!" Which is good to hear. Director David Gordon Green says about the new film that it is the Empire Strikes Back of Halloween. "Twice the thrills, ten times the kills." That is a hell of a tagline; they really should use that in the commercials and such.

Halloween Kills, with Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak all returning, along with Robert Longstreet, Charles Cyphers, Anthony Michael Hall, Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, and James Jude Courtney, opens in theaters on October 15h, 2021. With a badass Judy Greer to boot.