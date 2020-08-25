Happy Boy: Lezhin Studios Comic Gets All-Star Movie Adaptation

Lee Byung-hun, Park Seo-joon, and Park Bo-young have signed to star in Concrete Utopia (working title), the movie adaptation of Lezhin Comics' original webtoon, Happy Boy. Lezhin Entertainment made the announcement on August 5th.

Lezhin Studios is a popular webtoon publisher in South Korea with over 10 million readers worldwide. The webtoon format

Creator Kim Sung Nyung's Happy Boy follows two stories. The first is about a group of high school students stuck in a collapsed school building after an unforeseen disaster. It follows the psychological and emotional tension between the students, and the fear of being trapped through the eyes of the main character, Donghyun, a social outcast. The second story, "Pleasant Neighbors," depicts how people can change for the worse in order to survive. The movie will follow part two, focusing on how power dynamics can be reversed when ordinary everyday lives change.

Lezhin Studios, the producer of two dramas for TVN, Method, and Chomi's Interest, will be producing the film adaptation of Happy Boy with distribution by Lotte Entertainment. The studio is currently in pre-production for Method: A Second Attempt, and the Netflix original series Hell. The Lezhin Comics webtoon, D.P Dog's Day, will also be adapted to film and is expected to start production soon. Lezhin Studios is a film production company acquired by Lezhin Entertainment in 2018, to highlight South Korean webtoons and widen its user base.

Kim Sung Nyung, the creator of Happy Boy, said, "I'm looking forward to seeing how the movie depicts the change people go through when placed in extreme situations and the themes of preserving one's humanity in the process."

Director Uhm Tae-hwa, who directed The Hidden Time and The Fighting, will helm the movie. Filming is expected to begin in 2021.