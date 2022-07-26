Hawkman Actor Says Character's History Could Lead to Standalone a Film

Black Adam is only a few months away, but the promotional tour is in full force, which suggests that the sequel and spin-off conversations can officially commence!

As of now, there's been a trailer for Black Adam, stills, extensive interviews, and, more recently, an exciting San Diego Comic-Con panel to highlight the upcoming DC release. Now that one of the most anticipated DC films is right around the corner with the massive addition of the Justice Society, there's a lot of interest regarding the chances of seeing these characters' stories continue beyond Black Adam. Fortunately, the film's star Aldis Hodge, who plays Hawkman, is sharing his thoughts on the future.

The Black Adam actor explained to Slash Film during San Diego Comic-Con, "The thing about Hawkman, you'll know if you look at the chronology of the comic book series, you have the Justice Society, you even have him dip into the Justice League a little bit, and then you have the standalone Hawkman comics, and there's so much rich history there." Hodge added, "His backstory, his curse, his history with Hawkgirl. There's so much there to fill out a standalone film — a few standalone films! I just hope we get to explore it."

Just a few months ago, in early 2022, the film's producer Hiram Garcia briefly addressed the opportunity to extend this DC world beyond Black Adam, explaining, "We're fleshing it all out, and we have very big ambitions for [more]. The priority is always making sure we launch this movie right, but we're always going to be ready when the time comes to be able to jump into those other movies and tell those stories when the fans want."

Black Adam will be released in theaters on October 21, 2022.