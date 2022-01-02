Black Adam Producer Talks Possible Spin-Offs and Sequels

Over quarantine, James Gunn put us all to shame and wrote an entire spin-off TV show for HBO Max around Peacemaker that is set to come out this month. We also have a spin-off in the works for The Batman, so it very much looks like spin-offs will be something we're going to see in the DC universe going forward. Even if they have been trying to get it off the ground for many years, one could argue that the upcoming Black Adam is a spin-off for Shazam! That movie is finally coming out this year, and producer Hiram Garcia was asked by Collider about a sequel to Black Adam now that the film is finally off of the ground and is coming out later this year.

100%, yeah. Like I said, as our job, it's always to be ready to have that when the fans want it. But on top of it, it's the joy of telling these kinds of stories. Obviously, when you're dealing with superheroes and DC characters like this, there's a little bit of a different path because everything's connected. So we 100% have plans and visions for a storyline that we would love to do with this character as well as we're planning how we're going to roll out the other characters within this universe that we're introducing and continue telling stories on the characters that we are going to introduce in the movie. So, obviously, we introduce a lot of new characters in here, and a lot of these characters are big fan favorites, so we're currently working on spinoffs that we can do for some of those characters. We're fleshing it all out, and we have very big ambitions for it. The priority is always making sure we launch this movie right, but we're always going to be ready when the time comes to be able to jump into those other movies and tell those stories when the fans want.

He was then asked to elaborate about the spin-off part of that answer because of the Peacemaker and Gotham shows. Garcia went on to say that the best part of working in the DC universe is the different ways they can tell stories, whether it is in a movie like Black Adam or a spin-off show like Peacemaker.

Yeah. Look, I think when it comes to the DC Universe, this is the great thing about being at Warner and DC, is you have gigantic conversations with all the tentacles there of being able to generate content and tell these stories. So we have met with everyone from every corner of DC Universe about how we can bring certain characters to life, how we can continue and build out the worlds on some of these characters, and it's just about finding the right home for it. But nothing is left off the table when you're dealing with characters of this nature and scale and in terms of how we can best deliver more content to the fans. So that continues to go, and you're going to start to hear announcements regarding some of these characters and who we're going to finally be able to tell a little bit more on going forward.

I don't think anyone should be surprised if we see a spin-0ff about the various Justice Society members coming out of Black Adam when it comes out this summer. They have a fantastic cast in those characters, and they are characters that have largely gone unexplored in live-action. If Peacemaker does well this month, no one should be surprised if the number of spin-offs from DC movies doubles or triples by the time 2022 ends. Warner Bros. loves to put movies and shows into early production and never update them.

Summary: Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods—and

imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, stars Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui. It will be released on July 22, 2022.