Hocus Pocus 2 Debuts Character Posters With Film One Week Away

Hocus Pocus 2, fresh off debuting a new trailer at D23 Expo, released a set of new character posters this morning. Whitney Peak ("Gossip Girl"), Lilia Buckingham ("Crown Lake"), Belissa Escobedo("Don't Look Deeper"), Tony Hale ("Arrested Development," "Veep"), Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso," "Sex Education"), Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez ("Teen Wolf"), Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen join Sam Richardson (The Tomorrow War, Ted Lasso). Featuring the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy to the roles they made famous in the 1993 original, Doug Jones is also back. Anne Fletcher is directing. Below are the new posters.

Hocus Pocus 2 Looks Just As Silly As The First

"It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve. "Hocus Pocus 2" also stars Doug Jones ("The Shape of Water"), Whitney Peak ("Gossip Girl"), Lilia Buckingham ("Dirt"), Belisa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories"), Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso"), Tony Hale ("Veep"), Sam Richardson ("The Tomorrow War," "Good Boys"), Juju Brener ("Vanquish"), Froy Gutierrez ("Teen Wolf"), Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen. The film is directed by Anne Fletcher ("Dumplin,'" "The Proposal"), written by Jen D'Angelo ("Happy Together," "Workaholics"), and produced by Lynn Harris ("King Richard," "The Shallows"), with Adam Shankman ("Disenchanted," "Hairspray"), Ralph Winter ("Hocus Pocus," "X-Men" franchise) and David Kirschner ("Hocus Pocus," "Chucky") serving as executive producers."

Hocus Pocus 2 hits Disney+ on September 30th; though I wish they would do like a one-week release into theaters, this one could be fun with a crowd. I never thought we would get a sequel to this film anyway, so the fact that we will be watching it a week from now.