Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: guy ritchie, the ministry of ungentlemanly warfare

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: 8 New Character Posters

Lionsgate has released 8 new character posters for Guy Ritchie's new film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. It will be released on April 19th.

Article Summary Lionsgate unveils 8 character posters for Guy Ritchie's 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare'.

April 19th set as release date, competing with mid-budget films and festival pickups.

The film, based on declassified WWII British files, depicts the creation of a special forces unit.

Powerhouse duo Ritchie and Jerry Bruckheimer collaborate, with an ensemble cast led by Henry Cavill.

While the March theater schedule was packed with a bunch of blockbusters, April has a slate that features more films in the mid-budget range and things that were picked up at film festivals, finally making their way to the big screen. Lionsgate, in particular, could have a fun month with films like Boy Kills World at the end of April and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare in mid-April. A Guy Ritchie period piece with a large cast that looks like it could be a lot of fun. The last time Richie made a movie like this, it did well enough that Netflix made an entire show out of the premise. Whether this film, like many releases in April, is able to find an audience remains to be seen. For now, we got a pile of new character posters that all looked like old school progranda posters.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly "ungentlemanly" fighting techniques. Ultimately, their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

Directed and co-written for the screen by Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes, The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man), and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer (Top Gun: Maverick, Pirates of the Caribbean, National Treasure), The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare stars Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Alan Ritchson (TV's Reacher), Alex Pettyfer (In Time), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After series), Babs Olusamokun (Dune), Henrique Zaga (Beyond the Universe), Til Schweiger (Inglourious Basterds), with Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) and Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride).

Lionsgate presents, in association with Black Bear, a Jerry Bruckheimer Films / Toff Guy production. Screenplay by Paul Tamasy & Eric Johnson and Arash Amel & Guy Ritchie. Directed by Guy Ritchie. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will be released on April 19th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!