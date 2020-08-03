Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Homecoming Season 2

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to the Amazon show Homecoming, and the soundtrack specifically to season 2 of the show by Emile Mosseri. This is an anticipated release, as the show has garnered huge accolades and features the quite wonderful score.

Mondo Homecoming Season 2 Soundtrack

"Mondo, in partnership with Lakeshore Music, is proud to present Emile Mosseri's score for the Amazon Original Series HOMECOMING: SEASON TWO. Season One of Amazon's HOMECOMING used existing cues from classic films such as VERTIGO, CARRIE, and THE THING to highlight the show's noir elements, which focused on the mysterious Homecoming Transitional Support Center. With Season Two, director Kyle Patrick Alvarez expands the story into a larger world, and in doing so, asked Emile Mosseri (THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO) to provide the score. It's undeniably one of the highlights of the show.

The seasons' central theme – 'Calico' – is a woozy, off-kilter piano motif that builds over time, adding piercing strings and subtle distortion that's both familiar and disorientating (very much like the show itself) at the same time. Emile produces a vast array of work here (27 tracks in total), which is varied in tone but super cohesive – certain cues remind of classic Bernard Herrmann. In others, you can hear faint echoes from THE SHINING by Wendy Carlos, but this is no mere pastiche. Emile's work is exciting, thoughtful, intense, and playful, sometimes within the same cue."

