Scream Official Poster Is Revealed, Trailer Imminent

Scream is only a couple of months away, and this morning we got a first look at the film's official poster. Ghostface is, of course, front and center, holding his trusty knife with the catchphrase "It's Always Someone You Know" on the top. Dylan Minnette (Goosebumps), Mason Gooding (Let It Snow), Kyle Gallner (Ghosts of War), Jasmin Savoy Brown ("Love") and Mikey Madison (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, David Arquette and Courteney Cox who will return as Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers, Jack Quaid ("The Boys"), Melissa Barrera ("In The Heights"), Jenna Ortega ("You") and Marley Shelton as Deputy Judy Hicks will star. Check out the poster below.

I Wish It Was Called Scream 5

The new Scream is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett and produced by Chad Villella of the filmmaking group Radio Silence, who was previously impressed with Ready or Not. The screenplay is by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. We know next to nothing about what is going to happen in the film, other than that a bunch of the previous film's cast is returning. But there is no reason to think that we will not get a solid entry into the film series with these creatives and cast in charge.

I actually hope that this go-around one of the old cast is the killer. Pass that baton, and let's keep this going with some fresh blood. More than anything, I hope this just means we are going to get more Scream films. No more TV shows, please. Horror is better with this series running, and it has been far too long since it graced screens. This week, look for a trailer to play in front of Halloween Kills, especially since Scream will open in theaters on January 14th, 2022.