Power Ballad: Official Trailer Teases A Fight Over A Song

It's the fight over... a songwriting credit? Lionsgate has released the official trailer for Power Ballad, which will be released on June 5, 2026.

Article Summary Lionsgate has unveiled the official trailer for Power Ballad, a film centered on a songwriting dispute.

The movie explores the drama and comedy that unfold when music credits are up for grabs between rivals.

Power Ballad is a festival selection directed by John Carney, known for blending music and heartfelt storytelling.

Set for release on June 5, 2026, the film aims to stand out during a crowded summer blockbuster season.

Nothing like the debate on who owns the writing credits of a song as a central premise for a movie. At least, that is mostly what Power Ballad is going to be about. We saw some of this movie during the Lionsgate presentation at CinemaCon last year, so seeing the trailer drop again was a "oh yeah, forgot about that one" type of thing. Lionsgate has been struggling to connect with audiences over the last few years. There have been a few exceptions, but there have been more misses than hits, regardless of quality. This is a South by Southwest and Toronto International Film Festival selection, plus the director is John Carney, who hasn't made a bad movie yet. This is releasing during a busy month, but Carney and this cast might earn it a "give it a shot" status as it tries to find a place among all of the blockbusters.

Power Ballad: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When Rick (Paul Rudd), a past-his-prime wedding singer, meets fading boy-band star Danny (Nick Jonas) during a gig, the two bond over music and a late-night jam session. But when Danny turns one of Rick's songs into the hit that reignites his career, Rick sets out to reclaim the recognition he believes he deserves – even if it means risking everything he cares about. From writer-director John Carney (Sing Street, Once), POWER BALLAD is a feel-good story about music, self-respect, friendship, and the price of ambition.

Power Ballad, directed by John Carney, stars Paul Rudd, Nick Jonas, Peter McDonald, Marcella Plunkett, Havana Rose Liu, and Jack Reynor. It will be released in theaters on June 5, 2026.

