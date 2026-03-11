Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come – Scream Queens BTS Featurette Released

Searchlight has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come, focusing on the three Scream Queens in the cast.

Article Summary Searchlight unveils a behind-the-scenes featurette for Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come focusing on its Scream Queens

Samara Weaving returns, joined by Kathryn Newton and Sarah Michelle Gellar for a powerhouse horror lineup

The featurette spotlights on-set chemistry and dynamic performances between the film’s leading ladies

Ready Or Not 2 aims to raise the stakes and horror legacy by bringing top-tier talent to the next chapter

Any sequel to Read or Not would have to step up the Scream Queen angle because Grace walked out of that movie an icon and the winner, without a doubt. Samara Weaving was incredible in that role, and the movie put her character through hell. She earned that final blood-soaked cigarette, and raising the bar was the only way to go. So bringing on Kathryn Newton was the right move from the moment go. The two of them are already two of the new Scream Queens of modern-day horror, but they also look alike and could be sisters or cousins in real life. It was obvious they were always going to play off each other, and then the film added the legendary Sarah Michelle Gellar, and everything got turned up to eleven. Searchlight released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, focusing on our three Scream Queens in this film, and we get to see some of Samara and Kathryn's dynamic and how well they play off of each other. Cast them in another ten movies, please, regardless of genre.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace (Samara Weaving) discovers she's reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side. Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, stars Samara Weaving, Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, David Cronenberg, Elijah Wood, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng, Varun Saranga, and Daniel Beirne. It will be released on March 20, 2026.

