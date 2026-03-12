Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: they will kill you

They Will Kill You: Tickets Go On Sale, New TV Spot And Poster

Tickets for They Will Kill You have officially gone on sale. Warner Bros. has released a new TV spot and poster.

Warner Bros. has unleashed a new TV spot and official poster to ramp up buzz for the upcoming horror-action movie.

The studio's marketing has been light so far, but they may boost promotion as release approaches.

Box office performance will be closely watched as Warner Bros. looks to rebound from The Bride!'s poor showing.

They Will Kill You still looks like the most buckwild movie to come out this month, and Warner Bros. appears to be having a hard time promoting it. They haven't done much in terms of trailers or behind-the-scenes featurettes, and given that the movie comes out in just a couple of weeks, it might be too late. With The Bride! just spectacularly bombing at the box office, they could really use a win, and if this one is a winner, they should turn on the marketing fast to try and get some traction because throwing their weight around The Bride! did not work. Tickets for They Will Kill You have gone on sale, so we'll have a better idea of what kind of box office this might pull in now. We got a new TV spot and a new poster as well.

They Will Kill You: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Cult curious? They Will Kill You will only be in theaters on March 27.

From New Line Cinema and Nocturna comes They Will Kill You. The film unleashes a blood-soaked, high-octane horror-action-comedy in which a young woman must survive the night at the Virgil, a demonic cult's mysterious and twisted death-trap of a lair, before becoming their next offering in a uniquely brazen, big screen battle of epic kills and wickedly dark humor.

They Will Kill You stars Zazie Beetz, Myha'La, Paterson Joseph, Tom Felton, Heather Graham, and Patricia Arquette.

Directed by Kirill Sokolov and written by Sokolov & Alex Litvak, the film is produced by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti and Dan Kagan, and executive produced by Russell Ackerman, John Schoenfelder, Carl Hampe, Litvak and Sokolov.

Behind the camera, Sokolov is joined by director of photography Isaac Bauman, production designer Jeremy Reed, editor Luke Doolan, costume designer Neil McClean and visual effects supervisor Marc Smith. The composer is Carlos Rafael Rivera, the music supervisor is Andrea von Foerster and the casting director is Richard Delia.

New Line Cinema and Nocturna present They Will Kill You, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters in North America on March 27, 2026, and internationally beginning on 25 March 2026.

