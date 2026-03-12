Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: obsession

Obsession: A Wish Goes Very Wrong In The Official Trailer

A wish to win a girl's heart goes very wrong in the official trailer for Obsession, which will be released in theaters on May 15, 2026.

Article Summary The official trailer for Obsession reveals a horrifying twist on the classic love wish trope.

Obsession explores the dark consequences of a wish gone wrong, complicating the line between love and obsession.

Focus Features unveils new footage showing the psychological horror at the center of the story.

The trailer hints at a nightmarish unraveling when consent is dangerously compromised by supernatural forces.

The entire idea behind love potions, spells, and the like has always been much darker than people are willing to admit because they throw the entire concept of consent out the window. So, Obsession takes the idea of a wish that your crush will love you and twists it into something horrific, which isn't exactly original; we've seen it done before, but with horror execution is everything, and the execution here looks pretty fantastic. It's really leaning into the madness and the fact that this girl might be a little aware of what happened to her, but is unable to do anything about it. The initial teaser trailers didn't tell us much, but the official trailer, released by Focus Features, tells us a lot more and shows the many ways this wish is going to go badly for everyone involved. We also got a new poster as well.

Obsession: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Synopsis: After breaking the mysterious "One Wish Willow" to win his crush's heart, a hopeless romantic finds himself getting exactly what he asked for but soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price.

Obsession, written and directed by Curry Barker, stars Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter. It will be released in theaters on May 15, 2026.

