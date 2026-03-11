Posted in: Movies, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros | Tagged: kate winslet, The Hunt for Gollum, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum – Kate Winslet Cast

Kate Winslet has reportedly joined the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum as the "female lead," though the role remains unknown.

Andy Serkis returns to direct and star, with production set for summer in New Zealand ahead of a December 2027 release.

The Hunt for Gollum is the first of two new live-action Lord of the Rings films, written by Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens.

The film’s story unfolds between Bilbo’s birthday and the Mines of Moria, exploring untold Middle-earth lore.

The first of two new live-action Lord of the Rings movies has taken another step toward production. The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum will be directed and star Andy Serkis, but we hadn't heard anything else about new or returning cast members since. However, according to Deadline, they have officially signed their first big name to the cast. Kate Winslet has reportedly joined the cast of The Hunt for Golum, in what is being called 'the female lead,' though the role remains unknown. According to Deadline's sources, "Serkis and Peter Jackson spent most of last year coaxing Winslet to appear in the film, which means uprooting her family to New Zealand to shoot her scenes in the film from late May through to October." So it sounds like production is set to start this summer, which aligns with the film's current December 2027 release date. This is the first piece of casting we have, and if the production schedule is accurate, we should be getting more names confirmed soon.

The Hunt for Gollum Is The First Of Two New Live-Action LOTR Films

We first learned that franchise MVP Serkis would direct and star in The Hunt for Gollum, with Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens writing the screenplay, and Walsh, Boyens, and Peter Jackson are producing along with Zane Weiner back in May 2024. The film will be executive-produced by Ken Kamins, with Serkis and The Imaginarium's Jonathan Cavendish. In October 2024, Boyens revealed when the film will take place, "It's quite an intense story, which falls after the birthday party of Bilbo and before the Mines Of Moria. It's a specific chunk of incredible untold story, told through the perspective of this incredible creature."

That same interview was when it was cleared up that The Hunt for Gollum is not two films, but they are working on two different live-action Lord of the Rings movies, and The Hunt for Gollum is one of them. "I can tell you definitively it isn't two films!" she says. "That was a genuine misunderstanding that happened because we've begun to work, conceptually, on two different live-action films. The first being The Hunt For Gollum, the second one still to be confirmed." We still don't have any specific details about that second film yet. However, considering how badly The War of the Rohirrim performed at the box office, it wouldn't be surprising if we didn't hear much until the number for The Hunt for Gollum rolls in on Monday after release. In May 2025, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum (it's unclear whether or not this is still a working title) was dated for December 17, 2027.

