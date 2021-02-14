Valentine's Day is right around the corner, which means there's a chance you're looking for something a little more low-key, considering traditional plans are potentially out the window. Regardless of if you're hoping to plan a movie date night or if you're just looking to enjoy a little senseless Valentine's bloodshed, there are a few films that work for any occasion!

Valentine (2001)

The slasher film Valentine was one of the greatest campy genre films of the early '00s, often unappreciated due to its striking similarities to the polarizing slasher-boom in the '80s.

With that being said, the same way many have a penchant for rom-coms, there's an audience for the fun that can be had in the nonsensical elements of horror. When you have a movie that uses brilliant Hallmark-worthy genre themed Valentine's Day cards such as "The journey of our love is an arduous trek. My love grows for you as you bleed from your neck." or the gruesomely clever, "Roses are red. Violets are blue. They'll need dental records to identify you."

Aside from the card line that could have been – the film stays true to its Valentine theme with a cherub masked killer stalking the cast that includes Marley Shelton, David Boreanaz, Denise Richards, and more. There's plenty of fun to be had with Valentine for those who aren't looking for something too intense, but it does still have a few unexpectedly startling deaths for true horror fans as well.

Likely the best horror holiday-themed movie you haven't seen — go give Valentine a chance!

Hellraiser (1987)

When you think of a title like Hellraiser, you probably aren't expecting it to evoke any Valentine's Day feels, and you'd probably be right — mostly. Sure, Hellraiser has a lot of brutality and blood that makes it more straightforward horror; the surprising motivation behind a lot of the film is passion (no matter how unhealthy or destructive it can be.)

On the one hand, the evil duo of Frank and Julia is an example of a twisted pair that doesn't mind the bloodshed at the film's genre core. On the other hand, there's the young Kirsty (Ashley Laurence), who is the film's supreme protagonist, with a boyfriend who comes to her aid and represents a little more stability… well, at least compared to the other options in the film's universe.

Plus, as an extra reason to reinforce Hellraiser as being something worthwhile, there's the incredibly underrated Hellraiser: Hellseeker (2002), which sees Kirsty's return and is actually a relationship-centric film with plenty of twists and turns that will keep you guessing about if there's real love, or if it's all a facade.

My Bloody Valentine 3D (2009)

Back to something on the slightly more hokey side of horror, My Bloody Valentine 3D (yes, I'm surprisingly opting for the remake here) is something a little more friendly to people who appreciate horror as a casual or more trope-filled genre product.

The film has a masked miner murdering people who survived an encounter with a killer years prior and truly has very little (if any) seriousness to it. This is the perfect example of a film that hopes to get more shock value, with sex tapes, a bloodbath, and the poorly executed 3D scenes that plagued films for a few years, but it's a brainless horror film that is certainly a conversational film for all the worst reasons.

Because how can you have a list of Valentine's Day horror titles and not have something that's overtly ridiculous, right?

Bride of Chucky (1998)

Bride of Chucky is one of the best franchise twists to horror, bringing a new layer of unexpected levity to the

franchise four films in. The character of Tiffany (voiced by Jennifer Tilly) was a breath of fresh air to the Chucky films, not only crafting a superior, new perspective to the killer doll concept but also bringing out a different side of Chucky.

As if the notion of being an immortal doll with an impulse to murder isn't enough to elicit interest, having your equally evil ex in the picture has to at least generate some form of intrigue for the obvious (and not so obvious) challenges sure to follow.

The entertaining events of the film also lead to quite the cliffhanger, and the story of Chucky and Tiffany brings a third member into the family for a brand new direction with Seed of Chucky.

Do you have any horror films that you think would be a fitting selection for a Valentine's Day-themed binge watch?