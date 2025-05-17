Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: how to train your dragon

How To Train Your Dragon: 2 Character Featurettes Plus 6 Images

Universal released two character-focused behind-the-scenes featurettes for How to Train Your Dragon, plus six images.

Article Summary Universal unveiled two new behind-the-scenes featurettes for How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake.

Star Mason Thames discusses his emotional connection to Hiccup and donning the iconic costume for the first time.

Gerard Butler returns, now in live-action, adding fresh perspective to his role as Stoick the Vast.

Initial reactions are positive, with fans seemingly warming up after initial trepidation for this remake.

How to Train Your Dragon will be in theaters in under a month, and Universal is about to hit the ground running with this marketing. Or, we think they will, it feels like they have invested a fair amount in this live-action remake, and they wouldn't have greenlit a second one if they weren't confident this first one could find an audience. The established fanbase was very on the fence, but if the comments under videos are anything to go by, they are being won over. These two featurettes are going to do a lot of heavy lifting.

Hearing star Mason Thames talk about how much Hiccup meant to him as a kid and how emotional he got putting on the outfit is really sweet. And really, all Gerard Butler needs to do is open his mouth, and half of the fanbase starts openly weeping. As someone who did the voice-over for the original films and is now doing the live-action version, he seems genuinely excited to approach this role from a completely different angle as an artist. It's not very often that actors get that kind of opportunity. The official media site also shared six more high-quality images, including a very good look at Hookfang.

While the review embargo is still up, and they did make sure we knew there were still a few tweaks here and there that needed to be made, I'm happy to report that How to Train Your Dragon is good. As someone very nervous about this and a huge fan of the original film, I walked away very pleased and just as in my feels as I was when I saw the first film for the first time.

#HowToTrainYourDragon was everything I wanted as someone utterly obsessed with original. Once you settle in, you're back in Berk. The dragons look fantastic and that first flight is the thing of dreams. I'm thrilled this worked so well. #CinemaCon #CinemaCon2025 #HTTYD pic.twitter.com/frNTJ2QUvn — Kaitlyn Booth (@katiesmovies) April 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

How to Train Your Dragon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From three-time Oscar® nominee and Golden Globe winner Dean DeBlois, the creative visionary behind DreamWorks Animation's acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon trilogy comes a stunning live-action reimagining of the film that launched the beloved franchise.

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone, For All Mankind) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (BAFTA nominee Nico Parker; Dumbo, The Last of Us) and the village's quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Snow White and the Huntsman, Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup's friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

The film also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), BAFTA nominee Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by DeBlois. It is also produced by three-time Oscar® nominee Marc Platt (Wicked, La La Land) and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (Drive, 2 Guns). How To Train Your Dragon is part of the Filmed For IMAX® Program, which offers filmmakers IMAX® technology to help them deliver the most immersive movie experience to audiences around the world.

Inspired by Cressida Cowell's New York Times bestselling book series, DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon franchise has captivated global audiences, earning four Academy Award® nominations and grossing more than $1.6 billion at the global box office. Now, through cutting-edge visual effects, DeBlois transforms his beloved animated saga into a breathtaking live-action spectacle, bringing the epic adventures of Hiccup and Toothless to life with jaw-dropping realism as they discover the true meaning of friendship, courage and destiny. How To Train Your Dragon will be released in theaters on June 13, 2025.

