How To Train Your Dragon Live-Action Remake Adds 4 More To Its Cast

The cast of the live-action remake of How To Train Your Dragon had rounded out adding Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James and Harry Trevaldwyn in key roles.

The cast of the How To Train Your Dragon live-action remake is continuing to fill out the ranks of the main cast. We've been saying for a while now that it looks like this film is about to hit the ground running, and all of these casting announcements seem to indicate that is the truth. While the relationship between Hiccup (Mason Thames) and Toothless is the film's focus, as the story progresses, Hiccup gains his own little group of friends that he keeps throughout the rest of the trilogy of films. We already have his love interest Astrid cast. Nico Parker is playing her, but now the rest of the kids have also been cast. According to Variety, Julian Dennison (Hunter for the Wilderpeople, Deadpool 2) will be playing Fishlegs, Gabriel Howell (Bodies) will be playing Snotlout, Bronwyn James (Wicked) will be playing Ruffnut, and Harry Trevaldwyn will be playing Tuffnut. With these kids announced, the core members of How To Train Your Dragon have been cast. While there will likely be some smaller roles that will be announced soon, there is a good chance that production could be starting very soon.

We don't know much about the movie or if it will be a shot-for-shot remake of How To Train Your Dragon, but sources say, "The new pic will draw audiences deep into DWA's imaginative lore. Working from a single narrative tapestry, the adventures of Hiccup and Toothless have captivated fans across three films that have grossed more than $1.6 billion combined." So it sounds like no one is quite sure what to make of this movie quite yet.

How To Train Your Dragon Is Top Tier Dreamworks

The How To Train Your Dragon animated series is one of the best things that Dreamworks has made, full stop. The series, which is based on the books by author Cressida Cowell, began in 2010 with the first film of the same name. Over the following three films, the movie would make over $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office and spin off into five short films, three television shows, and several video games as well. The franchise has consistently received positive critical and commercial acclaim, not to mention numerous award nominations and wins. It isn't surprising that they want to make a live-action version of the franchise, considering how well that has been going for Disney in the last couple of years. However, one of the things that made those films so good was the artistic direction and animation. The story was fantastic, but the look of everything elevated it, and it will be hard to recapture that in live-action. It currently has a release date of June 13, 2025.

