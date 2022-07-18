Hunger Games Prequel Now Adds Peter Dinklage In Key Role

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has cast a key role today. Peter Dinklage will come aboard as Casca Highbottom, dean of the academy. "Dean Highbottom is one of the most powerful people in Snow's life. As the austere and vindictive face of the games, he sets the rules that will determine every aspect of Coriolanus's fate. I'm thrilled that Peter will be bringing him to life," said director Francis Lawrence. "With production underway, we couldn't be more excited about the way this cast has come together and thrilled to be welcoming Peter Dinklage to Panem. Peter is not just a fan favorite actor who brings a commanding presence to every part he plays," said Nathan Kahane, President of Lionsgate's Motion Picture Group. "He is one of the best actors alive. He will bring a formidable, charismatic authority to the important role of the dean of the Academy." Deadline had the news.

Hunger Games Boasts A Gigantic Cast

Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth co-star in this one as Lucy Gray and Coriolanus Snow. They are joined by (deep breath) Josh Andrés Rivera playing Sejanus Plinth, the mentor to a tribute from District 2 and a close friend of young Coriolanus Snow; Jerome Lance will play Marcus, the tribute from District 2. Ashley Liao will play Clemensia Dovecote, one of Coriolanus's closest friends and mentor to a tribute from District 11. Knox Gibson will play Bobbin, tribute from District 8; Mackenzie Lansing will play Coral, tribute from District 4; and Aamer Husain will play Felix Ravinstill, the mentor to a tribute from District 11, Irene Boehm, Cooper Dillon, Luna Kuse, Kjell Brutscheidt, Dimitri Abold, Athena Strates, Dakota Shapiro, George Somner, and Vaughan Reilly have all boarded the film. Boehm will play Lamina, a tribute from District 7; Dillon will play Mizzen, tribute from District 4; Kuse will play Brandy, tribute from District 10; Brutscheidt will play Tanner, tribute from District 10; Abold will play Reaper, tribute from District 11; Strates will play Persephone Price, mentor to District 4's Mizzen; Shapiro will play Billy Taupe, member of the Covey; Somner will play Spruce, from District 12; and Reilly will play Maude Ivory, another member of the Covey. Oh, and Euphoria's Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow.

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes opens on November 17th, 2023.