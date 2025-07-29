Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: film, horror, I Know What You Did Last Summer, sony pictures

I Know What You Did Last Summer Director on Cameos and What's Next

I Know What You Did Last Summer filmmaker on navigating cameos and her thoughts on a possible future for the slasher franchise.

Article Summary I Know What You Did Last Summer returns with new faces, big scares, and thoughtful nods to franchise legacy.

Director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson explains the careful approach to cameos and legacy character returns.

A surprise post-credits scene hints at future storylines and reunites fan favorites in unexpected ways.

The film blends fresh teen drama with classic slasher thrills, while setting up potential sequels ahead.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise has returned with a bloody, stylish new chapter—and unlike many horror revivals, this one embraces its past in ways that feel earned. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge), the 2025 film thoughtfully weaves legacy characters into a fresh story while capturing the tone of the original: part teen melodrama, part slasher fun, all wrapped in glossy chaos.

From iconic fisherman kills to returning cast members, the film delivers on the thrills fans expect—but it also builds something new. Set in Southport once again, the story centers on a new generation of characters caught in a familiar cycle of secrets and guilt. Yet it's the way the film handles its legacy players—especially an exciting cameo at the end of the film—that gives us hope for what the future could hold.

Now, in an interview with Screen Rant, Robinson revealed she carefully considered every return.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Director on That Surprise Post-Credits Reunion

"A lot of the cameos, a lot of the choices made—they just had to be the right thing," she explained. "Not just for the character and for the franchise, but for this version of the movie and the story that we were telling." That logic clearly shaped Julie's arc, who's now isolated and estranged from Southport, having cut ties with Ray and the rest of her past. "She doesn't really have any friends, she lives by herself—that person wouldn't necessarily have kept up with anyone," Robinson added. "So bringing [characters like Julie and Karla] back together was really fun." As for what's next? Robinson teased she already has ideas for a follow-up—but stayed tight-lipped. "I do have a plan in mind of what could be next. I cannot tell you."

It's that kind of restraint that makes the film work. Rather than stuffing in legacy moments for easy applause, I Know What You Did Last Summer treats its returning characters with care and lets its new leads stand on their own. And even while one moment with a legacy character has proven to be polarizing with fans, we can't help but appreciate that it still took a big swing.

If this latest installment is any indication, there's still life in the franchise—especially after that last few minutes. I Know What You Did Last Summer is in theaters now.

