I Know What You Did Last Summer Director on a Potential Brandy Cameo

The director of Sony's I Know What You Did Last Summer suggests that Karla may be mentioned in the upcoming installment.

The iconic '90s slasher franchise I Know What You Did Last Summer is making a chilling comeback with its third installment, set to hit theaters on July 18, 2025. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge), this legacy sequel has every intention of blending nostalgic franchise thrills with modern horror flair, reintroducing fans to the hook-wielding Fisherman and a new generation of secrets. And with a star-studded cast and whispers of familiar faces, the film is already generating buzz among horror enthusiasts eager to revisit the coastal town where guilt and terror collide.

The original 1997 film, written by Kevin Williamson and starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe, became a cultural touchstone, spawning the 1998 sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. This new chapter welcomes back Hewitt as Julie James and Prinze Jr. as Ray Bronson, alongside fresh talent like Madelyn Cline, Jonah Hauer-King, Chase Sui Wonders, Sarah Pidgeon, and Tyriq Withers. Robinson has even teased a gorier, more brutal Fisherman, with kills crafted with more methodology, ensuring a blood-soaked spectacle along the way. Still, one question has dominated fan discussions: will Brandy Norwood, who played Karla Wilson in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, return for a cameo?

I Know What You Did Last Summer Director Drops Hints About a Brandy Cameo or Mention

Karla, one of the few survivors of the franchise's deadly hook, holds a special place in fans' hearts, and Brandy herself has previously expressed interest in a comeback. Now, when pressed about her potential involvement, Robinson remained coy but tantalizing in an interview with People, saying, "You'll have to go see the movie." She added, "We approached it like super fans, so I think people are going to be really happy. All the things that you want to see in this movie, you're going to see in this movie." This cryptic response has only heightened anticipation, suggesting surprises that could include Karla's return—perhaps in a nostalgic nod or a pivotal moment.

With a trailer already unveiled at CinemaCon and first-look images showcasing both legacy and new cast members, the stage is set for a summer slasher that aims to hook audiences once again. And, if she does return, let's make sure that Brandy continues to be safe, perhaps?

