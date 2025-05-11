Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: film, horror, I Know What You Did Last Summer, sony pictures

I Know What You Did Last Summer Director on the Fisherman's Weapons

The director of the new I Know What You Did Last Summer entry reveals how the new killer compares to the original Fisherman.

Article Summary The Fisherman returns in the new I Know What You Did Last Summer, now more ruthless with upgraded weapons

Director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson teases a bloodier, scarier legacy sequel for fans and newcomers alike

The Fisherman’s signature hook is back, joined by new nautical-themed weapons for creative kills

Legacy stars Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt join a fresh cast for the 2025 slasher revival

The I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise, a slasher staple since its 1997 debut, has chilled audiences with its tale of guilt and vengeance, centered on a hook-wielding killer known as The Fisherman. And, after the original film and its 1998 sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, managed to gross over $125 million combined, the series is finally making a long-awaited comeback with a legacy sequel that aims to amplify the menacing nature of its iconic villain.

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, this fresh reintroduction to the beloved franchise brings back The Fisherman—still shrouded in his slicker and wielding his deadly hook—now more ruthless and resourceful than ever, promising a bloodier, more menacing threat. All these years later, The Fisherman is stalking a brand-new cast, including names like Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, and Jonah Hauer-King, alongside legacy stars Freddie Prinze Jr. as Ray and Jennifer Love Hewitt as Julie. So, as you might have guessed, the revival also inevitably revisits the core premise: a group of friends haunted by a secret, hunted by a killer who knows their truth. But how does the new killer really compare to the original? Here's what we learned.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Director on the New Fisherman

When opening up to Bloody Disgusting about the return of the slasher icon, Robinson explains, "The Fisherman is coming for everyone. Each of our characters end up face to face with the slicker. And only some of them make it out alive. Surviving is definitely not in the cards for all of our players. […] The Slicker, hook, and body count are all getting an upgrade. The hook is the weapon of choice, but this time The Fisherman has a lot more in the arsenal. We looked at all different nautical-themed weaponry for The Fisherman to collect victims with." This expanded arsenal, including a harpoon as seen in the trailer, certainly enhances his terrifying presence, making each encounter a visceral spectacle.

Needless to say, the Fisherman's upgraded arsenal and relentless slasher pursuit ensure a chilling I Know What You Did Last Summer revival, set to hit theaters on July 18, 2025. Though from what we've seen so far, are you hyped about this long-awaited slasher return? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

