I Know What You Did Last Summer Star Comments on Rumored Return

Original I Know What You Did Last Summer star Jennifer Love Hewitt cautiously responds to a question about her invovlement in the next entry.

When Scream (the fifth entry) dropped in 2022, several slasher franchises began to eye big-screen returns, including the masterfully campy, iconic '90s title I Know What You Did Last Summer. And while we aren't sure what the next entry will be about, early conversations suggest we'll get a balance of surviving characters (like Julie and Ray) along with a new, next-gen cast, basically, like what we're seeing in properties like Star Wars, Scream, Jurassic World, or Saw. Call it the required blueprint.

However, as of now, there hasn't been confirmation about a potential cast, so many announcements still need to be made before fans can fully commit to the hype train. Still, at the very least, it does sound like we might be getting more of that information soon.

Jennifer Love Hewitt on a Possible I Know What You Did Last Summer Return

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the chances of returning for the third installment of the horror franchise, original I Know What You Did Last Summer star Jennifer Love Hewitt teased, "I can't confirm [my involvement in the next film], but I won't deny, how about that?" She then went on to add that if she did hypothetically return, protagonist Julie James would be "a lot older than she was but still kick ass."

If anything, it sounds like we should anticipate a Sidney Prescott-style return for Julie when the next film is finally released. Also, is there any chance we can get a fun Brenda shout-out since she did survive the (less popular, but still solid) second installment titled I Still Know What You Did Last Summer? The untitled I Know What You Did Last Summer entry is set to be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson with a script penned by Leah McKendrick, and its expected release date currently remains unknown.

