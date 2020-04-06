Idle Hands Gets New Deluxe Blu-ray From Scream Factory in May

Idle Hands is a classic horror-comedy from 1999, and it has never gotten its proper due over the years. That all changes on May 12th, when Scream Factory releases a deluxe edition Blu-ray of the film. Six new features crated especially for this release are included, as well as a new transfer of the film. This film deserves its place on horror fans shelves, and many have been waiting for this type of release for it for a very long time. You can see the cover for the release, and a list of the features included on the disc.

Idle Hands Scream Factory Release Details

The disc for Idle Hands will include a new commentary with the main cast minus Jessica Alba. New interviews with the cast, director Rodman Flender, and crew that worked on the film are included. On top of all that, deleted scenes, storyboards, and the theatrical trailer are also included. You can see the full list of features and the trailer for the film below.

NEW audio commentary with actors Devon Sawa, Seth Green, Elden Henson, and Vivica A. Fox

Deleted Scenes with optional audio commentary by director Rodman Flender

Vintage Making-of featurette

Storyboard Comparisons

Theatrical Trailer

More Influential Than You Think

Horror comedies, of course, were nothing new in 1999, but they were not commonplace. As a matter of fact, Idle Hands was a dud when it hit theaters back then. More people probably remember it from being on the back cover of most comics for three months in 1999. If they had seen it though, they would realize that the blueprint for horror-comedy moving forward was created here. Idle Hands combined stoner humor, body horror, and Gen-X attitude in ways that Shaun of the Dead, Happy Death Day, and more owe a debt of gratitude to. When Idle Hands releases May 12th, pick it up and see where many modern films get their inspiration from, horror or otherwise.