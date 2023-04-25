Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny Director Teases an Epic Opening The director of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny confirmed that the film's opening is an action-packed 25-minute sequence.

It's pretty much common knowledge that Disney's Indiana Jones franchise is full of constant action, never-ending adventure, and a lot of exertion because nothing worth doing comes easy, right?

And in its reasonably long history to date, the franchise has already produced quite a few significant sequences or instances where Harrison Ford's portrayal of the titular hero gets to go all out in the name of fulfilling a quest. So to absolutely no one's surprise whatsoever, the next film (titled Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny) is going to not only maintain that stature and expectation Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny but the fifth entry actually plans to elevate the film series' potential with (what might be) its most daring introductory moment so far. It's also a long one!

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny Includes a 25-Minute, Action-Heavy Opening Sequence.

During an interview with Total Film Magazine, Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny director James Mangold suggests, the film's intricate opening sequence is a bold attempt to engross audiences. He explains to the publication, "It was an incredible technology, and, in many ways, I just didn't think about it. I just focused on shooting what's [approximately] a 25-minute opening extravaganza that was my chance to just let it rip. The goal was to give the audience a full-bodied taste of what they missed so much. Because then when the movie lands in 1969, they're going to have to make an adjustment to what it is now, which is different from what it was."

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny stars Ford in his final chapter of the longstanding story, alongside John Rhys-Davies, who is reprising his role as Sallah from earlier entries, along with a few new cast additions, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen.

The final Indiana Jones film will arrive in theaters on June 30, 2023.