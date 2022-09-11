Indiana Jones: Ke Huy Quan Shares Reunion Photo With Harrison Ford

Ke Huy Quan is enjoying his career renaissance with his success from A24's Everything Everywhere All at Once. He was recently announced at Disney's D23 Expo that he's joined the cast for the MCU TV series Loki season two that streams on Disney+. When the actor appeared, he joked that he thought it was the Indiana Jones panel. Speaking of which, star Harrison Ford appeared to headline said panel to talk about his final go around in the Fedora that also included a teaser that was exclusive to attendees.

Not to miss an opportunity, the Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom stars reunited with Quan sharing the photo on Instagram, writing, "'I love you, Indy.' Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited after 38 years." The actor just started out working in Hollywood when he met writer George Lucas and director Steven Spielberg for the breakout role playing Indy's traveling companion in the 1984 film that would also star Spielberg's future wife in Kate Capshaw as Willie Scott.

One surprise announced at the Indiana Jones 5 panel was the return of John Rhys-Davies, who reprises his role as Sallah. The character appeared in 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark and its 1989 sequel, The Last Crusade. He told Bleeding Cool in February 2021, "As far as 'Indiana Jones,' if called, I would serve [laughs]," Rhys-Davies said. "I would love to have another go at 'Raiders of the Lost Ark.' I think the character [Sallah] has a certain significance. I'm pretty sure they must know how powerful it could be to have Indy and Sallah reunite. It would be poignant and very well regarded by the audience. It's a unique and probably the last opportunity to do it. There are times in your life you do know the time is ticking."

Another Raiders favorite that returned was Karen Allen's Marion Ravenwood in Spielberg's fourth and final entry in 2008's Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. James Mangold took over directing duties Indiana Jones 5, which also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Antonio Banderas. The film is set to release on June 30th, 2023.