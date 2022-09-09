Indiana Jones 5: New Concept Images Debut At D23 Expo

Indiana Jones 5 has a huge presence on the show floor of D23 Expo, happening this weekend out in Anaheim. Our own Kaitlyn Booth is on the ground at the show, and she snapped pics of new concept art on display, as well as a few of the costumes from the film. The new film is directed by James Mangold, and stars Harrison Ford alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Antonio Banderas. Frank Marshall is producing, and joining Marshall to produce are Kathleen Kennedy and Simon Emanuel. Returning to score is franchise staple John Williams. Despite Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm, Paramount Pictures is still involved in production as they were since Raiders with distribution split between the two companies globally. Check out the images below.

Indiana Jones 5 Is Going To Be Huge

Short of any last-minute cameos and surprises, there haven't been any announcements of anyone from previous films to make an appearance in the upcoming sequel. Karen Allen reprised her role as Marian Ravenwood for Crystal Skull, which she originally played in Raiders. John Rhys Davies and the late Denholm Elliot) both reprised their respective roles as Saliah and Marcus Brody for 1989's Last Crusade, which they also played in the 1981 film. Of course, the last time Indiana Jones was on screens was Crystal Skull, and we all know how that ended up.

And to be honest, upon further review and with years of time in between, I have come around on that movie. Is it perfect? No, not at all. But I can say that I have a good time watching it now. Hopefully, if Indiana Jones 5 is the last hurrah, we get more of a Raiders/Last Crusade vibe. Also, hope they change the title soon. Maybe just call it Indiana Jones?

Keep it locked here for all the big news out of D23 Expo this weekend. Indiana Jones 5 will release June 30th, 2023.