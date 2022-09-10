Indiana Jones 5 Debuts Teaser At D23 Expo, Ford Says He's Done

Indiana Jones 5 wrapped up the Lucasfilm portion of today's big D23 Expo live-action presentation. The fifth film in the franchise is out next June. The new film is directed by James Mangold and stars Harrison Ford alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Antonio Banderas. Frank Marshall is producing, and joining Marshall to produce are Kathleen Kennedy and Simon Emanuel. Ford confirmed on stage he is done after this one. Returning to score is franchise staple John Williams. Despite Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm, Paramount Pictures is still involved in production as they were since Raiders with distribution split between the two companies globally. Ford said this on stage while being choked up: "Indiana Jones movies are about mystery, adventure, they're also about heart." He is really having a hard time, he is so moved. "I'm so happy we have a human story to tell and a movie that will kick your ass."

Indiana Jones 5 Is Going To Be Huge

Short of any last-minute cameos and surprises, there haven't been any announcements of anyone from previous films to make an appearance in the upcoming sequel. Karen Allen reprised her role as Marian Ravenwood for Crystal Skull, which she originally played in Raiders. John Rhys Davies and the late Denholm Elliot) both reprised their respective roles as Saliah and Marcus Brody for 1989's Last Crusade, which they also played in the 1981 film. Of course, the last time Indiana Jones was on screens was Crystal Skull, and we all know how that ended up. And to be honest, upon further review and with years of time in between, I have come around on that movie. Is it perfect? No, not at all. But I can say that I have a good time watching it now. Hopefully, if Indiana Jones 5 is the last hurrah, we get more of a Raiders/Last Crusade vibe. Also, hope they change the title soon. Maybe just call it Indiana Jones?

Keep it locked here for all the big news out of D23 Expo this weekend. Indiana Jones 5 will release June 30th, 2023.