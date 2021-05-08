Initiation Director On Re-Inventing The Slasher For The Insta Age

On this episode, Jason chats with John Berardo, director and co-writer of the new film Initiation, which releases in theaters, on-demand, and on digital May 7th.

In the conversation, Berardo said in the making of the film he was grappling with how to do a college-set slasher film while meeting several challenges. First, how would a film like Scream change in an age when every character carries a smartphone and shares their every move? And second, can a slasher thrill without adopting the exploitative undercurrents of its classic '70s and '80s films? A lot of the answer spins around the perspective of the film– there's definitely toxic masculinity on display in a story that involves frat bros tagging girls on Instagram with a "slut" mark, but the toxicity itself is under indictment in this slasher from the start.

Say the producers:

In Initiation, during a university's pledge week, the carefree partying turns deadly serious when a star athlete is found impaled in his dorm. The murder ignites a spree of sinister social-media messages, sweeping the students and police into a race against time to uncover the truth behind the school's dark secrets…and the horrifying meaning of a recurring symbol: a single exclamation mark. Directed by John Berardo (The Labyrinth), he co-wrote the film with Brian Frager (A Persistent Illusion) and Lindsay LaVanchy ("Scream: The TV Series"). LaVanchy also co-stars in the Initiation along with Jon Huertas ("This Is Us"), Isabella Gomez ("Head of the Class," "One Day at a Time"), Froy Gutierrez ("Teen Wolf"), Gattlin Griffith (Green Lantern), Patrick Walker ("The Resident"), Bart Johnson ("High School Musical 3: Senior Year"), Shireen Lai, Kent Faulcon (Selma) with Yancy Butler (Kick-Ass 2) and Lochlyn Munro ("Riverdale").

