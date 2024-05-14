Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2: Dolby Cinema Has Released A New Poster

Dolby Cinema has released a new poster for Inside Out 2. The latest Pixar film will be released in theaters on June 14th.

Article Summary Dolby Cinema unveils stunning new poster for Inside Out 2.

Pixar aims high with sequel after steady success of Elemental.

Inside Out 2 to explore new emotions in teenage Riley's mind.

June 14 release set to dazzle Pixar fans with star-studded cast.

Disney is likely celebrating the fact that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes opened to pretty damn good box office numbers and pretty damn good reviews as well. While the film isn't a massive runaway success, it's a good starting point for the studio. Disney has a major release for the next three months until August, with some being more "sure things" than others. One that has a much better chance of being a sure thing is Inside Out 2. While Pixar didn't know it out of the park opening weekend with Elemental last year, and everyone assumed that it meant the worst for the studio, the film was a steady presence at the box office for weeks and did end up doing well in the long run. Inside Out 2 does have the uphill battle of being the sequel to a Pixar film that often ends up in the top 5 of a studio known for raising the bar. It's the next big film for the studio, so it's time for the marketing to start picking up, and with that is a new poster release from Dolby Cinema. It's one of the better ones we've seen for this film so far, and we hope this means other posters for the film will be just as nice to look at.

Inside Out 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as the voice of Joy. The voice cast also includes Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, Kensington Tallman, Lilimar, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Grace Lu, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sarayu Blue, Flea, Ron Funches, Dave Goelz, James Austin Johnson, Bobby Moynihan, Frank Oz, Paula Pell, Paula Poundstone, John Ratzenberger, Kendall Coyne Schofield, June Squibb, Kirk Thatcher, and Yong Yea. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2 releases only in theaters on June 14, 2024.

