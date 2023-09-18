Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: disney, elemental, pixar

Elemental Sets Disney+ On Fire [In A Good Way With A Massive Debut]

Elemental caught fire at Disney+, in a good way, with a massive streaming debut over the first five days. It's the highest animated premiere since Turning Red.

Elemental was kind of a weird release for Pixar and Disney. After many years of being pushed off to streaming during the pandemic and Lightyear underperforming at the box office due to a confusing marketing campaign and not being very good, this next film needed to be a hit. The problem was Elemental wasn't a hit. It was released in June when it had so much competition that it didn't stand a chance to take the box office by storm, but the film was also just mediocre, and this summer was not kind to mediocre movies.

Elemental, however, was the exception to the mediocre films drowning at the box office. It managed to tread water and, week to week, kept bringing in money. It was a slow and steady climb to $484 million at the worldwide box office. The film has hit Disney+, and we theorized that there was a chance that Elemental could pull an Encanto and find its audience on streaming after not really catching fire at the box office. According to a press release put out by Disney, that seems to be the case. Elemental made a big splash and earned a place in the top 10 premieres of all time and the most viewed animated premiere since Turning Red, with 26.7 million views in the first five days of streaming. Those are some pretty decent numbers, and we'll have to see if those numbers can grow into what Disney really cares about at the end of the day: merchandise sales. The full press release is below.

"Elemental is the most-watched movie premiere of the year on Disney+ and among its Top 10 movie premieres of all time, earning 26.4 million views in its first five days of streaming. Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, and executive produced by Pete Docter, the original feature film is set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth-, and Air-residents live together. The story follows the quick-witted and fiery Ember (voiced by Leah Lewis), whose friendship with the sappy and go-with-the-flow Wade (voiced by Mamoudou Athie) challenges not only her beliefs about the world they live in but the person she wants to be.

In its first five days of streaming, Elemental has become the most viewed animated movie premiere since Disney and Pixar's Turning Red was released in March 2022, as well as the most viewed Disney+ movie premiere of all time in Latin America, just ahead of Turning Red."

Elemental: Summary, Release Date, Cast List

It's easy to imagine the wind having attitude or fire being angry. A happy bunch of flowers could absolutely brighten the day of a lonely pot of dirt. And water might be calm and collected one day and in a big hurry the next. Disney and Pixar's Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, earth- and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted, and fiery young woman whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in and the person she wants to be.

Joining the previously announced voice cast, including Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade, respectively, are Ronnie del Carmen as Ember's soon-to-be-retired dad, Bernie; Shila Ommi as Ember's love-seeking mom, Cinder; Wendi McLendon-Covey as Wade's stormy and Air-Ball-loving boss, Gale; Catherine O'Hara as Wade's welcoming mom, Brook; Mason Wertheimer as Ember's admiring earth neighbor, Clod; and Joe Pera as an overgrown city bureaucrat, Fern. Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film's original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman. It was released in theaters on June 16th and will stream to Disney+ on September 13th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!