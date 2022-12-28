Invisible Man Sequel Is Not Off The Table, Says Jason Blum

Invisible Man was released in 2020 and was a huge success before the whole world shut down, as Blumhouse and Universal cracked the code on how to modernize the Universal Monsters character, also paving the way for a renaissance for the classic characters. Naturally, a sequel has been bandied about by Blumhouse head honcho Jason Blum and director Leigh Whannell since, though nothing has ever officially been announced. Blum is at it again, in a chat with himself and James Wan for The Hollywood Reporter about the potential merger of Blumhouse and Wan's Atomic Monster that is all but done.

Invisible Man An Unlikely Franchise

When asked who we should "hold accountable" for us never getting that Invisible Man sequel, Blum takes the blame: "Well, it's a great question. (Laughs.) I think we mostly hold me accountable, but hopefully, should our dreams come true and our two companies get to work together, maybe James will help me solve that problem." Wan responded by saying he would be more than happy to, as he is very tight with Whannell.

Of all the Universal Monsters characters, the Invisible Man is the unlikeliest to have a franchise these days, especially with how that remake ended. Still, I am here for whatever they want to do in that sandbox. There are new versions of Dracula, Wolf Man, and others in the pipeline already, and the Nicolas Cage-starring Renfield releases this May, with him playing a version of Dracula. The tricky part is modernizing the story, a tough nut to crack. They did it with Invisible Man to success at the box office, though the other won't be able to rely on tech as much as that film. With Dracula, you just hope that it doesn't turn into Morbius. You never want to go full Morbius.