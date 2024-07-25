Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Evolving Skies, pokemon, pokemon cards, Umbreon

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In July 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies in July 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in July 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $892.05 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $421.70 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $324.67 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $316.17 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $222.27 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $152.71 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $151.29 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $110.95 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $91.82 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $89.21 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $89.21 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $82.07 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $51.42 Leafeon VMAX Rainbow Rare 204/203: $49.54 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 213/203: $47.60

There are few cards you could say are holding steady in a month where they lose almost $40 in value… but what else out there on the market is like Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art? There's certainly no modern comparison. This month's $40 drop on the card is no big indication of an upcoming drop. We'll have to see a much bigger loss before we think that's happening. Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art, on the other hand, saw an $80 drop, putting it under $500 and on its way down to potentially lower than $400 if this continues. Both the Umbreon V and Dragonite V Alternate Arts lost about $40 in value after ballooning in the market recently.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

