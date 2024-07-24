Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Shared Skies, tornadus

Incarnate Tornadus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Shared Skies

Pokémon GO ends GO Fest month with Incarnate Forme Tornadus returning to Tier Five Raids. Defeat it with these top counters.

Article Summary Incarnate Tornadus returns to Tier Five Raids in Pokémon GO's Shared Skies event.

Top Counters: Mega Diancie and Shadow Pokémon like Raikou are great against Tornadus.

Additional Counters: Zekrom, Therian Thundurus, and others can efficiently battle Tornadus.

Shiny Tornadus rates are 1 in 20, with 100% IVs at CP 1911/2389 in normal/boosted weather.

The June, July, and August season of Pokémon GO, titled Shared Skies, has begun. It now continues with a Pokémon GO Fest 2024-focused slate of Ultra Beasts. We will see Guzzlord, Nihilego, Celesteela, Kartana, Stakataka, Blacephalon, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, Articuno, and Incarnate Forme Tornadus in Tier Five Raids while Mega Swampert and Mega Aggron return to Mega Raids. In addition to that, we will see Shadow Entei get its chance to shine in Shadow Raids during weekends. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Incarnate Forme Tornadus, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Incarnate Forme Tornadus Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Incarnate Forme Tornadus counters as such:

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Xurkitree: Spark, Discharge

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can efficiently help take down Incarnate Forme Tornadus.

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Baxcalibur: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Incarnate Forme Tornadus can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tornadus will have a CP of 1911 in normal weather conditions and 2389 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

