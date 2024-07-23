Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: lucario, pokemon, Shared Skies

Mega Lucario Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Raid Day

Defeat Mega Lucario during the Ultra Unlock: Mega Lucario Raid Day event using these counters. The Shiny odds will be high for the event.

Article Summary Top counters for Mega Lucario Raid Day are Primal Groudon and Mega Charizard Y.

Additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters like Terrakion also effective.

Mega Lucario can be soloed under perfect conditions or with two trainers.

Shiny odds for Mega-capable Pokémon boosted to likely one in ten for the event.

The June, July, and August season of Pokémon GO, titled Shared Skies, has begun. It now continues with a Pokémon GO Fest 2024-focused slate of Ultra Beasts. We will see Guzzlord, Nihilego, Celesteela, Kartana, Stakataka, Blacephalon, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, Articuno, and Incarnate Forme Tornadus in Tier Five Raids, while Mega Swampert and Mega Aggron return to Mega Raids. In addition to that, we will see Shadow Entei get its chance to shine in Shadow Raids during weekends. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Lucario, who will feature in the game for just one day on July 27th for the Ultra Unlock: Mega Lucario Raid Day event. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Lucario Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Lucario counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Blaze Kick

Mega Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Mega Lucario.

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Blacephalon: Incinerate, Mystic Fire

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Lucario can be defeated by two trainers, but ideal weather conditions and completely maxed out, perfectly chosen counters may enable you to take this Mega Raid down as a solo Trainer. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60, but the rates are boosted for Raid Day to likely one in ten encounters.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

