Mega Aggron Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Raid Day

Ultra Unlock is all about Steel-types this year, all the way down to the Mega Raids which will feature Aggron. Defeat it using this guide.

Article Summary Conquer Mega Aggron in Pokémon GO with top counters like Primal Groudon and Mega Blaziken.

Power-up non-Shadow and non-Mega Pokémon alternatives including Keldeo and Lucario.

Recommended group size is 3-4 players for a successful Mega Aggron Raid.

Catch Mega Aggron with Circle Lock Technique; a Shiny might be one in every 60 encounters.

The June, July, and August season of Pokémon GO, titled Shared Skies, has begun. It now continues with a Pokémon GO Fest 2024-focused slate of Ultra Beasts. We will see Guzzlord, Nihilego, Celesteela, Kartana, Stakataka, Blacephalon, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, Articuno, and Incarnate Forme Tornadus in Tier Five Raids, while Mega Swampert and Mega Aggron return to Mega Raids. In addition to that, we will see Shadow Entei get its chance to shine in Shadow Raids during weekends. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Aggron, who will have a stint as the Mega Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Aggron Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Aggron counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mega Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Mega Aggron.

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Blacephalon: Low Kick, Blast Burn

Emboar: Low Kick, Blast Burn

This list has changed little from last time, but I'll add a small tip: Mega Lucario is coming. Stocking up on Candy to max out your Lucario as well as earning Mega Energy to evolve it would be a smart move.

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Aggron can be defeated with two trainers, but it will be more difficult than most. Go in with three minimum and if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four experienced players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Note, though, that Aggron is an evolved Pokémon and will offer quite a bit of Candy if caught using a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

