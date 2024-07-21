Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: lucario, pokemon, ultra unlock

Ultra Unlock Introduces Mega Lucario To Pokémon GO

Mega Lucario Raid Day finishes off a disappointing slate of Ultra Unlock events from Pokémon GO. Will this single day event redeem it all?

Article Summary Mega Lucario debuts in Pokémon GO on July 27, 2024, with special Raid Day.

First chance to catch Shiny Lucario as a raid boss encounter in the game.

Raid Day promises bonuses: extra passes, XP, Shiny rates, and Rare Candy XL.

Exclusive US$5.00 ticket offers additional rewards and friend gifting option.

Niantic has announced Mega Lucario Raid Day as the third and final Ultra Unlock 2024 event for Pokémon GO. Generally, Ultra Unlock is a series of events that adds excitement to the game post-Pokémon GO Fest, but this year saw Niantic instead begin with two extremely standard events. This, though, is likely the one that fans will enjoy the most, as Lucario is one of the most beloved species in the game. This also gives Trainers a chance to catch a Shiny Lucario for the first time, as the only previous way to get a Shiny Lucario was to hatch a Shiny Riolu from an Egg and evolve it up. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for Ultra Unlock: Mega Lucario Raid Day in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, July 27, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, July 27, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Mega Lucario makes its debut. You will be able to Raid against Mega Lucario and earn Mega Energy for your own Lucario.

Mega Lucario makes its debut. You will be able to Raid against Mega Lucario and earn Mega Energy for your own Lucario. Special Attack: Lucario encountered in raids will also know the Fast Attack Force Palm. Force Palm Trainer Battles: 13 power Gyms and raids: 9 power

Lucario encountered in raids will also know the Fast Attack Force Palm. Force Palm Event bonuses: Mega Lucario will appear more frequently in raids Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs Increased chance to encounter Shiny Lucario. Generally, the Shiny rate for Raid Days has been the highest Shiny rate in the game at approximately one in ten. 1.5× more XP from Raid Battles Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from in-person Raid Battles The Remote Raid limit will be increased to 20 from Friday, July 26, at 5:00 p.m. to Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. PDT

Paid Ticked: Niantic writes: "For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can purchase a ticket that grants the following bonuses. These bonuses will be effective on Saturday, July 27, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time: Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs; Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles; One guaranteed Rare Candy XL when catching Lucario; 3× more XP from Raid Battles; 2× Stardust from Raid Battles. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends whom they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins.

Niantic writes:

