Is The Ink Actually Dry On A New Henry Cavill Superman Deal? Maybe Not

When it came to spoilers and Black Adam, it did not apply to the post-credits scene because that was the thing everyone was talking about when it came to that movie. Within moments of the first screening, people knew that Henry Cavill was back as Superman after many years of fanboy yelling to bring back the actor. Not long after the release of Black Adam, Cavill confirmed that he was stepping away from The Witcher after season three and the logical conclusion seemed to be that Cavill left The Witcher, so his schedule was free for a new Superman project. Everyone assumed that the ink was dry on the contracts for Cavill to walk away from such a lucrative spot on one of the biggest shows on one of the biggest streaming services, but new reports seem to indicate that might not be the case.

Is A Superman Project Actually In The Works?

A few days before Cavill left his leading role at The Witcher, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would be taking over as duel heads of the newly formed DC Studios. The timeline of everything is a bit murky because it's unclear how involved Gunn and Safran were with Cavill's return. Cavill has stated that he took time away from The Witcher to film the Black Adam post-credits scene, which means it was shot sometime between April and September this year. The Gunn and Safran deal must have been in the works for longer than we know, but, likely, they weren't involved with bringing Cavill back, and it's looking like that could be the case. According to a new report put out by The Wrap, the ink might not be as dry as everyone thought. According to the report, "no writer or director attached to the project, and there's currently no formal deal with Cavill to return."

That is surprising considering Cavill's decision to step away from The Witcher. You would think he wouldn't have stepped away from that until he was sure that everything was good to go at Warner Bros. This doesn't seem like something you would roll the dice on. There are rumors that Gunn and Safran are currently working out the finer details of their plan for the DC Universe, and people should be learning those plans soon. However, the fact that Cavill isn't locked down is shocking on multiple fronts. The reception to the Black Adam post-credits scene was overwhelmingly positive, so it seems like an obvious thing for DC to do, but doing the obvious thing isn't always the decision these studios make. We'll have to see what ends up happening.

